Newlin: Racialized rhetoric in legislature hearkens back to “Yellow Peril,” implicitly fuels anti-Asian violence

Sword-shaped lettering slashes across a dragon with wild, bulging eyes. A dark-skinned man scowls under his pointed mustache and turban. “See ‘The Yellow Menace’ in pictures beginning tomorrow!” reads a 1916 film poster. Viewers are assured that the lead – a “sinister demon of Mongolian birth, fired with hatred for the white races on whom he wreaks his poisonous venom” – will make them “feel the real danger that threatens America.”

1916 represented neither the beginning nor the end of anti-Asian hostility in the U.S. The nation expressed shock at the 1885 Rock Springs, Wyoming massacre when 28 Chinese miners were killed in a “murderous onslaught” and the 500 remaining “Chinamen” were “driven out of town.” But the enthusiastic passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act just three years prior should have made such violence predictable. “Arm against Yellow Peril!” screams a 1905 San Francisco headline. “Yellow Peril Enters Chicago School Rooms!” cries another headline from 1910. Later, from 1942-1945, my relatives and 125,000 other “persons of Japanese Ancestry” were forced into prison camps because of their “undiluted racial strains.” Their incarceration was acceptable to an American public exposed to nearly a century of anti-Asian propaganda.