News&Guide: Be like Bert: Give wildlife extra dose of respect in spring

Whether you bump into critters in your backyard or while wildlife watching on public lands, give the animals an extra-wide berth. Slow down, especially at dawn and dusk, when driving through areas where wildlife migrate. Keep your dogs leashed and under control to avoid chasing already stressed species. And for all the reasons wildlife managers give, don’t feed wildlife. It causes real harm, from sickening animals due to unnatural changes in diet to habituating them in ways that put both wildlife and humans at risk.

The News&Guide editorial board has long celebrated wildlife and advocated respect for our natural resources. Inside these pages our reporters and columnists chronicle our community’s decades-long challenge to continually find better ways to coexist with wildlife in one of the last, relatively intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth.

In keeping with that tradition, Field Notes returns to our Valley section this week, with a compilation of wildlife sightings and advice from volunteers on the lookout for sure signs of spring. The tradition grows from a seed planted by Bert Raynes, Jackson Hole’s very own Lorax, who first started compiling community observations from bird-watchers and nature lovers in his beloved Far Afield column.

Let’s be like Bert by doing our best to live peacefully and respectfully alongside wildlife. They are the true valley locals.

