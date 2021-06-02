News&Guide: Water quality worth the investment

Jackson Hole News&Guide (May 26)- Jackson Hole has been slow to act when it comes to solving water quality problems brewing for decades.
Now the Teton County Board of County Commissioners is eyeing another half measure.
Commissioners voted in a soft, non-binding straw poll to hire a project manager to manage a water quality planning initiative. Two commissioners objected because the project manager might have zero expertise in water quality and be given competing duties focusing on unrelated public works projects.
The county is sitting on millions in revenue that poured in at a faster clip than anyone could have predicted given the pandemic. So why be stingy when it comes to protecting water quality? As a headwaters, home to Wild and Scenic Rivers and world-class fishing, we should go above and beyond to sustain the pristine health of our waters and the health of our citizens, including those who have undrinkable water.
In 1978 the first Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan recognized the threats of unregulated septic systems and other development to water quality in Jackson Hole. That problem has only accelerated. But little was done, and a 1994 plan revision dropped the clean water section altogether.
Today, water quality is declining in parts of the valley. The Snake River Aquifer, the pure gravel river that flows beneath the valley, is our sole source drinking water aquifer. It is being contaminated, primarily by human sewage.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality has designated Fish Creek and Flat Creek, our two primary surface water tributaries, as impaired due to fecal bacteria and contaminated runoff. The Teton County Health Department has posted signs warning people to avoid contact with the water.
In parts of Hoback, drinking water is badly polluted, with nitrates exceeding levels that can cause harm to the young, old and maybe everyone else. It will be quite expensive to fix.
The 3,600 or so unregulated septic systems serving Teton County homes not connected to modern sewage treatment are a major source of pollution. Septic systems are always risky in places with shallow soil, a high water table and long cold winters like ours. Even under the best circumstances, the EPA recommends septic systems be cleaned and inspected every three to five years — maintenance that our county doesn’t require and some homeowners don’t even know they should be doing.
Teton County has 114 private water systems, the most in the state, all with separate boards and little coordination. Only three have source water protection plans, required by the Safe Drinking Water Act and in place in every state except Wyoming.
Proactive, preventive steps now could save us from more costly fixes in the future. Don’t let sewage seep unchecked into our headwaters.
A downgraded position with diluted duties won’t get the job done.
The county should hire a senior-level water quality expert to build a comprehensive water quality program now.
But, this depends on whether the county commissioners prioritize this position’s funding in the budget under deliberation. In an upcoming meeting in June, public comment will commence and water quality advocates can weigh in on the advantages of an expert in the field versus a project manager tasked with checking boxes.
The Jackson Hole News&Guide is the newspaper of record in Teton County.