News&Guide: Water quality worth the investment

Jackson Hole News&Guide (May 26)- Jackson Hole has been slow to act when it comes to solving water quality problems brewing for decades.

Now the Teton County Board of County Commissioners is eyeing another half measure.

Commissioners voted in a soft, non-binding straw poll to hire a project manager to manage a water quality planning initiative. Two commissioners objected because the project manager might have zero expertise in water quality and be given competing duties focusing on unrelated public works projects.

The county is sitting on millions in revenue that poured in at a faster clip than anyone could have predicted given the pandemic. So why be stingy when it comes to protecting water quality? As a headwaters, home to Wild and Scenic Rivers and world-class fishing, we should go above and beyond to sustain the pristine health of our waters and the health of our citizens, including those who have undrinkable water.

In 1978 the first Jackson/Teton County Comprehensive Plan recognized the threats of unregulated septic systems and other development to water quality in Jackson Hole. That problem has only accelerated. But little was done, and a 1994 plan revision dropped the clean water section altogether.