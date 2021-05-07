News Record: Affiliation could be a shot in the arm

One of the keys to the affiliation would be CCH gaining access to UCHealth’s EPIC system, an electronic health records system that’s head and shoulders above what CCH has now.

Along with the financial savings that comes with better purchasing power through a larger health care organization for supplies and other expenses is a benefit in recruiting talented doctors and practitioners. On its own, Gillette can be a hard sell, while an affiliation with a large regional organization can make rural destinations like Campbell County not seem like being relegated to a health care desert.

But the most important reason we support this affiliation is because our local administration and board of trustees has remained adamant that it in no way obfuscates the autonomy of our organization. This isn’t a takeover and the deal doesn’t include UCHealth assuming leadership of our hospital. It’s basically contracting for services, with benefits.

“CCH has been exploring how to elevate the care that we provide our patients and the community while maintaining our independence and autonomy,” said trustee chairman Adrian Gerrits about the potential affiliation.

What UCHealth gets out of the deal is simple: when people need care outside what CCH can provide, its system is the first to be recommended.