News Record: Don't just go with the flow

It also shows that unless told to by city officials, most of us aren’t willing to practice water conservation on our own. If we were, we wouldn’t have run through nearly 320 million gallons of the stuff last month.

Do we really need to be ordered to follow best practices like not over watering our lawns, watering on alternate days instead of daily and doing it overnight? It may be a pain getting up once or twice to babysit the sprinkler, but your grass will be greener, retain more water and lose much less to evaporation.

Collectively, our water resource is one of the most basic and important we have. That’s why we spent so much money on the Madison expansion and why it’s important we recognize the value of not wasting it. We save money for those proverbial “rainy days” when least expecting an expense.

Every time the Gillette City Council discusses spending money to improve the Energy Capital Sports Complex or any number of other projects, it gets an earful from angry residents about wasteful and wanton spending.

Yet, when we’re gluttonous with our water consumption, where are those same people demanding we all be more responsible?

