News Record: The word is (finally) getting out

Gillette News Record (April 24)- That Wyoming is a national and global leader in carbon and carbon dioxide research is no secret to anyone living in the Cowboy State for the past decade.

Now that the word’s getting out more, it’s also becoming painfully obvious that much of the rest of the United States seems rather oblivious to the innovation happening here and the potential for solutions that could pave the way for a truly clean future for fossil fuels.

That hit home Thursday as we were watching a livestream hearing on carbon utilization technologies for the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, is the ranking member of the committee and brought the committee to the Integrated Test Center for a field hearing last summer.

It was extremely disappointing that he was the only member of the committee to actually show up. And judging by some of the remarks and questions from the other senators on the committee during Thursday’s hearing, they certainly need to pay more attention to what we have cooking here.

For example, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, acknowledged that the research is “certainly worth more investment,” but also had a clear anti-fossil fuels bias.