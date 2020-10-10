Nickerson: In remembrance of George Frison, the hunter-rancher-archaeologist

When Frison looked at the landscape, he saw it as a hunter because he’d lived it. He developed his hunter’s eye and curiosity of ancient hunting while growing up on a ranch near Tensleep in the Bighorn Basin during the Great Depression. He lived near one of the old trails that American Indians used to cross the Bighorn Range, traversing a once-rich bison summer range that was still abundant with projectile points left by hunters of the past.

After earning at PhD at University of Michigan, he went on to have a 58-year career of countless excavations, training about 70 graduate students, building relationships with avocational archaeologists and volunteers, personally funding research and education, and writing books for popular audiences. He was Wyoming’s first state archaeologist, and founder of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Department. He only stopped coming into the office this past spring because of the university closure due to the Covid virus.

His hand-picked uniform of jeans, a pearl snap shirt, and a King Ropes hat was unmistakably Frison. You wouldn’t know it from this humble outfit, but he was a globally-recognized scholar. Wyomingites can proudly point to him as our homegrown talent who was named to the National Academy of Sciences. He was the first UW scholar ever to receive that honor in 1997.