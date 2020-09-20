Nicolaysen: Attack on an individual promoting women in politics is idiotic for starters

As the Natrona County Republican Party’s State Committeeman, I serve with Joann True on the State Republican Party’s Central Committee. Her involvement in the Political Action Committee, Cowgirl Run Fund, is a great example of her contagious enthusiasm for Wyoming and her dedication to make it better. Unfortunately, a small group of individuals on the State Central Committee, and a few more who choose to follow them, burn the candle at both ends to find ways to close both Wyoming and the Republican Party to debate, new ideas, and a bright future. Their actions include the recent censure of Mrs. True.

The SCC is made up of representatives from our 23 counties and an executive committee. The members voting to censure Mrs. True have attacked someone who seeks to support an underrepresented segment of Wyoming. We profess to be the Equality State but women hold, proportionately, very few of the elected positions in Wyoming. It would be dangerous ground indeed for me, as a man, to suggest that women are adequately represented by all of us men. Indeed, far too often women have no voice in discussions and decisions that impact them. When we make decisions, whether related to our community, families or economy, we will simply not get it right if we don’t do our utmost to listen. Listening to a room lacking diversity won’t cut it. In every organization in which I have ever been involved, the perspectives and experiences of women bring new and better ideas to the table.