Nicolaysen: It's time to put thought into action

It’s fair to say that most college freshmen prefer to relax or work a little during their summer break. Few want to get involved with the nitty gritty of local politics and civic engagement. At the beginning of this summer, I had the opportunity to attend an event at which Congresswoman Liz Cheney discussed the January 6th attack on the Capitol and the reasons behind her break with the mainline GOP’s stance on the insurrection. After the Representative spoke, I talked with her about the importance of getting youth involved in politics and civics. How could I work with her to engage my peers?
Over the next few months, I began to take action on the topics I had discussed with the Congresswoman. In tandem with my internship with the Cowgirl Run Fund PAC, I worked with Congresswoman Cheney’s office, a few other students, and individuals from local partisan and nonpartisan political groups to organize an event centered on a discussion of Wyoming’s future for youth. For most of our lives, there has been a nearly inaudible but powerful message sent to members of my generation. The needs and ideas of youth, as well as our future as those who will someday be in power, are rarely taken into consideration by lawmakers. According to the Census Bureau, Wyoming has one of the fastest-aging populations of states in the US. Lacking opportunities after graduating from high school or college, many of my peers have left and will continue to leave Wyoming. For myself, other Gen-Zers, and young Millennials coordinating the event with Representative Cheney, it was crucial that people our age have the opportunity to speak about their concerns for Wyoming’s future in front of lawmakers.
The night of Aug. 18, I sat down with three other youth panelists, our moderator, and Congresswoman Cheney. We then began to discuss the issues most important to our generation in front of a hundred of our peers. That evening, I had the chance to speak directly to the young people on the panel and in attendance. Pushing Wyoming to diversify its economy is a crucial issue for me personally, and I was surprised that so many indicated this topic as a central concern as well. Many youth feel that they have little influence in state government. Yet, during these conversations, I was uplifted to find so many of my peers engaged in building their future through their understanding of the institutions and policies that shape our state.
However, during the panel discussion and through questions from the audience, it quickly became clear that my peers do not view the lack of future economic opportunities as the only factor disengaging youth from civics, politics, and Wyoming’s future. A panelist and an audience member brought up the fact that because of the negative treatment they and several of their friends had received from Wyoming communities and in school, it was difficult to imagine staying in the state as an adult. To most Wyomingites, the state community is a homogenous society with conservative values. The lack of cultural growth and acceptance in the state for people at varying points on the political, gender, and ideological spectrums must change for the state to reverse the current outflow of youth.
I came away from my discussion with my peers and Congresswoman Cheney empowered. We may not know how to move our state towards political, economic, and social diversity, but the majority of us are committed to working with different ideas to get to that point.
Over the past few months, I’ve reflected on my unique position. I am a Wyomingite attending an out-of-state college with no assurance of what will greet me when I return to this state with my degree. At a superficial level, I am a young woman and student from one of America’s most rural, least economically diverse, and least politically representative states. I have armed myself with a passion for empowering other youth and women civically and within the government. With this drive, through researching, reading local news, and reaching out to local organizations, I have been able to find amazing mentors and outlets that allowed me to put my mission of growing youth and female political representation in my state into action.
My peers and I will soon face a crossroads. Will we come back to Wyoming, or take a path leading far from our childhood home?
The choices of my peers over the next few years will determine the future of the state. Though it may seem difficult to find opportunities to implement changes in Wyoming’s culture, industries, and government, youth have an abundance of agency. Through this summer’s youth event and panel, it has been made clear to me that the young people of Wyoming are able to advance our ideas and concerns through intersectional action. We have and will work within the system by reaching out to established organizations and figures. At the same time, we are able to go around institutions and address those who currently hold positions of power when we organize and educate ourselves. You and I already know what we want to see in Wyoming. It’s time to put those thoughts into action.
Maren Nicolaysen was born and raised in Wyoming. She is currently an International Relations and Economics student and research assistant at Michigan State University.