Nicolaysen: It's time to put thought into action

It’s fair to say that most college freshmen prefer to relax or work a little during their summer break. Few want to get involved with the nitty gritty of local politics and civic engagement. At the beginning of this summer, I had the opportunity to attend an event at which Congresswoman Liz Cheney discussed the January 6th attack on the Capitol and the reasons behind her break with the mainline GOP’s stance on the insurrection. After the Representative spoke, I talked with her about the importance of getting youth involved in politics and civics. How could I work with her to engage my peers?

Over the next few months, I began to take action on the topics I had discussed with the Congresswoman. In tandem with my internship with the Cowgirl Run Fund PAC, I worked with Congresswoman Cheney’s office, a few other students, and individuals from local partisan and nonpartisan political groups to organize an event centered on a discussion of Wyoming’s future for youth. For most of our lives, there has been a nearly inaudible but powerful message sent to members of my generation. The needs and ideas of youth, as well as our future as those who will someday be in power, are rarely taken into consideration by lawmakers. According to the Census Bureau, Wyoming has one of the fastest-aging populations of states in the US. Lacking opportunities after graduating from high school or college, many of my peers have left and will continue to leave Wyoming. For myself, other Gen-Zers, and young Millennials coordinating the event with Representative Cheney, it was crucial that people our age have the opportunity to speak about their concerns for Wyoming’s future in front of lawmakers.