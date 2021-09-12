Nicolaysen: We have the power to shape our future and our government

Reaching out to the PAC’s endorsed candidates, I made connections with women running for office across the state. I co-organized and attended statewide and interstate events for women interested in running political campaigns. I read dozens of articles and research on women in politics and the socioeconomic factors that affect us across the state and nation. I found massive inequities in these spheres endemic at every level. I took this research and related media, and built a social networking presence for the Cowgirl Run Fund. I worked to make a budget and schedule for the upcoming 2022 election season.

As of the end of the summer of 2021, I have reached hundreds of women and young people from across–and even outside–the state with voting information, how to overcome obstacles in the way of running for office, and the importance of civil discourse in politics. To do this, I have used mediums that range the gamut of social media platforms, websites, and word-of-mouth. Though I threw myself into my work with the Cowgirl Run Fund with little initial idea of how my passion would be distilled into a tangible means of helping my peers, I was committed to educating myself and connecting with individuals and organizations I hoped would help me achieve this purpose. Turns out, simple steps were all I needed to start. To all other young women and youth across the state, that’s all you need to begin as well. As long as we have the will to ask questions and look for solutions among the resources around us, we have the power to shape our future and our government, starting now, and every moment moving forward.