Niforatos: They told us legalizing marijuana was about personal freedom

A new bill formally introduced last week seeks to legalize marijuana in Wyoming. On its face, some folks may think weed is no big deal, but as a resident of Colorado, take it from me: you don’t want to see Big Pot’s stores on every street corner.

Legalizing marijuana means commercializing it. And the weed you’ll find in today’s pot shops is nothing like the stuff grown out on the back forty of ranches. Today’s marijuana “buds” regularly contain up to 30% THC while the increasingly popular concentrates, such as dabs and vape pens, contain upward of 99% THC – the main, psychoactive compound in marijuana that gets a user “high.”

Research shows that marijuana use, especially heavy use, is linked with greater risks of serious mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, psychosis and suicidal thoughts. We know this from years of available research on marijuana featuring THC levels between 3-5%. When it comes to higher potency pot, we are in uncharted territory.