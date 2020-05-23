Nordberg, Lea: Small Business Administration extends economic lifeline to rural healthcare providers

“Hot Springs County Hospital District is the sole provider of health care in Hot Springs County, and is comprised of a critical access hospital, rural health clinic and surgical clinic. A not-for-profit District with dual status 501c3 with 160 employees, we are one of the major employers in the county,” said Margie Molitor, CEO, Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital. “Rural communities have a special relationship with their hospitals. We need each other to survive and thrive. Without accessible healthcare, the community is not able to recruit business and workers to a community. With the elimination of elective surgeries, we saw a 60 percent reduction in our revenue in April alone, causing grave concerns for our cash flow and dire projections for the future. We have worked very hard over many years to recruit the 160 highly qualified employees to our community.