Nordberg, Lea: The PPP empowered Wyoming small businesses to serve their communities

Take Bishop Sales, Inc., for example. Butch Aultman has worked in the oilfield for more than 40 years. In 1999, he purchased Bishop Sales, a well-known oilfield supply company in Casper that he says has doubled in size since he purchased the business. When COVID-19 impact reached Wyoming, Aultman says all his success was in jeopardy. “I have a small staff, but they’re very important to me. Without the PPP I would’ve had to shut down, and I wouldn’t have been able to pay them,” he said. “The PPP literally saved my business.”

Service-based industries have also faced challenges throughout the pandemic. Fawn Powell, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Mike Gatewood, an Army veteran, own Flex Fitness in Evanston, where they provide nutrition consultation and personal training for their rural community. Powell said it was “scary” when the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus forced them to close for 44 days, but they were grateful to receive a PPP loan that allowed their employees to continue working and receiving paychecks. “We were closed to the public, but we still got a lot of work done,” Powell said. “We did a lot of deep cleaning and got the gym ready to go. When we were able to open, we were slammed, and the PPP funds helped us cover those extra hours we needed from our staff.” The company has now reopened and has implemented additional cleaning guidelines in order to best serve their community.