Nordberg: Reflecting on years of small business leadership, growth, and grit

Three years ago, I walked into the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with a mission to help small businesses succeed. Leading the SBA team in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, South Dakota, and North Dakota felt like the role of a lifetime. Our region is unique -- it is the largest and most rural region in the nation, covering more than 580,000 square miles of mountains, prairies, and deserts. Tucked into those landscapes are small businesses that form the backbone of our economy and advocating for them was a mission that resonated deeply. As my days with the agency come to an end, I’m proud of the growth we’ve seen in our small business community and the ways entrepreneurs have demonstrated resolve amidst unprecedented trials.
Since the beginning, my goal was to bridge the urban-rural gap and ensure that remote communities had equal access to SBA lending and development opportunities. We have experienced tremendous growth in this area. Working with grassroots organizations, community leaders, elected officials, and other federal agencies, we advocated for policies that promoted growth and created jobs to support communities of all sizes. We made rural growth a priority, knowing that the health of the smallest impacts the health of the whole.
In 2020, I was honored to be named National Director of Rural Affairs by SBA Administrator Carranza, a position that allowed me to establish one of the most aggressive and robust rural outreach efforts in the nation. This initiative has been an overwhelming success, and I look forward to watching rural businesses rebound as the agency continues prioritizing action in under served and agricultural-based regions.
We also made long-term investments in communities that have considerable economic growth potential. We launched satellite offices in St. George, Utah, and Billings, Montana to increase access to resources and opportunities. We also recently announced that Women’s Business Centers would be added in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Missoula, Montana. These centers will boost resources, training, and counseling to female economic drivers. The agency also launched Ascent, a free digital e-learning platform geared to help women entrepreneurs grow and expand their businesses. This groundbreaking effort is the SBA’s largest single expansion of resources specifically tailored for women in more than 30 years.
These tools are more essential than ever. In the last year, I witnessed the tenacity, innovation, and resiliency of business owners as they endured the most discouraging year many had ever experienced. Our district leadership teams were outstanding as they waded through complex legislation to help entrepreneurs in their states. Between last March and December, I did more than 80 media interviews and conducted countless presentations and meetings. Through 16,000 miles of business visits and outreach efforts nationwide -- and in the height of election year politics -- I witnessed the best of people coming together for the good of small businesses that create the fabric of our communities. At every level of government, elected officials and staff with very different ideologies, worked together to support America’s entrepreneurs. In Region Eight alone, more than $27 billion were disbursed to 215,000 businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
Small business owners are the most determined, resilient people you’ll ever meet, and it’s been an absolute privilege to serve them as SBA’s Region VIII Administrator and Rural Affairs Director. I’ll forever be grateful to all who have supported me and our SBA team along this journey. The future of entrepreneurship is bright. The best is yet to come.
Dan Nordberg serves as the Small Business Administration’s Director of Rural Affairs. His last day at the SBA will be Wed., January 20.