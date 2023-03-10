Two bills have recently landed on Gov. Gordon’s desk awaiting his signature. One, known as the Life is a Human Right Act (HB 152), would ban abortions in Wyoming completely (only at the last minute were exceptions for rape and incest added). It would go into effect immediately. The other, Prohibiting Chemical Abortions (SF 109), would make medication abortions illegal. These are now the most common form of abortion nationwide and the only type in Wyoming.

In short, these two bills are dangerous for women and families in Wyoming.

Together, HB 152 and SF 109, will not prevent women in Wyoming from obtaining a desired abortion. They will, however, significantly worsen health outcomes for women and have a profound and chilling impact on physician recruitment in our state. They represent the will of an extreme legislature rather than that of most Wyoming residents and will inevitably land in court, wasting taxpayer money on a fight most of us don’t want. The governor must veto them.

After evaluating global abortions rates, scientists at the World Health Organization and the Guttmacher Institute found that they were basically the same in countries that broadly outlawed or permitted abortion. So, the idea that banning an essential medical procedure will reduce the number of abortions is just not supported by the evidence. When women need abortions, they will find a way to get them, legally or not; whether that puts their health at risk or not. Women will travel to Colorado or self-manage their own abortions outside the medical system.

On the other hand, legal abortions, and medication abortions in particular, are remarkably safe. The drugs used for this procedure, mifepristone and misoprostol, are more than 99% effective, come with just a 0.4% risk of major complications and have an associated mortality rate of less than 0.001%. All the science makes clear that pregnancy itself carries far more risk than either of these drugs do.

We also know that without having abortion care as an option for treatment of pregnancy-related complications, more women will suffer and die. The United States already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. Among wealthy nations it is the highest and it has been getting worse over time. For Black women, the mortality rate is especially dire – double the average rate and almost three times the rate for white women. Banning abortions will almost certainly make these numbers increase. In fact, recent research from the University of Colorado found that complete bans could see pregnancy-related deaths grow up to 21% and up to 33% for Black women, specifically.

Not only will more women will die, the pregnancy care they receive will deteriorate, too. Instead of making decisions about care based on what is best for their patients, doctors like ourselves will have to worry about whether any treatment will land them in jail or cause them to lose their license, or both. Such considerations have no place in an exam room and will inevitably delay and worsen the care women receive.

Given such circumstances why would any doctor choose to practice in Wyoming? Yet, we need them – desperately. We are a rural state already experiencing numerous closures of maternity wards and a severe shortage of OB-GYNs. Here, there are just 11 OB-GYNs per 100,000 residents, compared to the national figure of 27 providers per 100,000. These bills will do nothing but make it more difficult to attract physicians to the state, which only further endangers women who will find it harder and harder to readily access pregnancy-related care.

On top of all that, these harmful bills are simply way out of step with what most Wyoming residents want and believe. Instead, they are the result of an extreme group of legislators pushing their own personal agendas and religious beliefs on others. A recent survey by the University of Wyoming found that more than 90% of residents favor some access to abortion care in the state – findings that have changed little in 20 years. We do not want an abortion ban. And we have never wanted politicians weighing in on our private medical decisions. Wyoming residents are fiercely protective of individual liberties, which, of course, these bills completely ignore.

Given the many concerns about whether or not HB 152 in particular is even constitutional – concerns even shared by legislators who supported the bill – it’s clear it and SF 109 will end up contested in court. The state will be forced to spend significant taxpayer funds fighting to defend laws we didn’t want in the first place. What a waste.

Instead, Governor Gordon could support women and families across the state, and help keep them healthy and safe, by vetoing these bills. Doing so respects the core Wyoming belief of individual freedom, is fiscally responsible and will save countless women’s lives. Little else should matter.

Dr. Noyes is board certified in family medicine and Dr. Hinkle is board certified in ob-gyn