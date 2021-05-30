Nunley: Do you or someone you know need help getting health insurance coverage?

Due to the significant healthcare needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens of Wyoming have a special opportunity through Aug. 15 to purchase or change their health insurance coverage in the www.healthcare.gov Marketplace.
The American Rescue Plan changes allow many more people to qualify for low-cost but highly robust plans. As of April 1, most plan prices have gone down at least $50 per month. Four out of five people are now qualifying for a plan that has a monthly premium of less than $10 per month. If individuals and families looked into Marketplace insurance in the past and found the premiums to be too expensive, take another look. The increased credits are significant. We are also recommending anyone who currently has a Marketplace plan, to log in, call the Marketplace Center (1-800- 318-2596), or contact Enroll Wyoming by dialing 211, to see if they qualify for additional discounts.
Enroll Wyoming is a grant-funded organization that provides free, fair, and impartial navigator services to help consumers learn about coverage options and compare health insurance plans. Enroll Wyoming navigators can also help consumers enroll in a plan that best suits their needs.
The most convenient way to get help from an Enroll Wyoming navigator is to call Wyoming 211 (simply dial 211 or call 1-888-425-7138) and ask for help getting health insurance. In most circumstances, you will be able to speak to a navigator right away.
Enroll Wyoming navigators work with Wyoming consumers and I have been an Enroll Wyoming navigator since 2013, helping anyone answer questions, compare insurance plans, and/or sign up for coverage.
If you prefer to search on your own, you can review available plans at www.healthcare.gov. You can also get information by calling Wyoming 211 without providing personally identifiable information.
Why turn to the www.healthcare.gov marketplace for coverage? Plans offered by the marketplace are high quality, credible insurance that offer several benefits. For example, these plans do not penalize individuals for pre-existing health conditions. Another benefit is that the plans offer enrollees the opportunity to qualify for discounts or tax credits, which can make these plans much more affordable than other options. Working with an Enroll Wyoming navigator or going to www.healthcare.gov can also ensure that your information is kept safe and secure while you obtain accurate, fair and impartial information about coverage.
Finally, anyone who experiences a life-changing event such as loss of coverage, marriage/divorce or a change in income can apply for www.healthcare.gov coverage at any time during the year. Navigators are also available to help anyone in this circumstance.
Since 2013, Enroll Wyoming has helped thousands of Wyoming consumers obtain health insurance coverage, improving the lives of many individuals and families. We take great pride in the work we do to make Wyoming a better place and hope you will contact us with any questions or if you need help getting coverage.
Cynthia Nunley has been a navigator for Enroll Wyoming since 2013