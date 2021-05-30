Nunley: Do you or someone you know need help getting health insurance coverage?

The American Rescue Plan changes allow many more people to qualify for low-cost but highly robust plans. As of April 1, most plan prices have gone down at least $50 per month. Four out of five people are now qualifying for a plan that has a monthly premium of less than $10 per month. If individuals and families looked into Marketplace insurance in the past and found the premiums to be too expensive, take another look. The increased credits are significant. We are also recommending anyone who currently has a Marketplace plan, to log in, call the Marketplace Center (1-800- 318-2596), or contact Enroll Wyoming by dialing 211, to see if they qualify for additional discounts.