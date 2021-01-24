Obermueller: Jobs and school revenue can coexist with environmental protections

Calm and rational analysis on any topic is in short supply these days. Having worked in natural resources for 15 years, I can attest that it has long been prone to breathless exaggeration. Reactions to the Converse County Oil and Gas Project's Environmental Impact Statement (CCEIS) are just the latest example.
Wild claims about the CCEIS's impact abound. Thorough debunking requires too much of people as quick Google searches cannot return adequate fact checks. The CCEIS and its rational scientific analysis and reasoned conclusions run a total 2,484 pages. Those that exaggerate its impacts are counting on you not to read it or even know about it. Here are five critical topics prone to exaggeration to help you analyze for yourself.
1. The CCEIS does not approve the construction of a single well, let alone 5,000.
Let's start with a commonly misunderstood issue. The CCEIS is an amendment to a planning document. It does not greenlight any specific project. It only sets forth a new plan direction. Every proposed well must earn a permit, a process that brings into sharp focus Wyoming's extensive conservation and environmental protection rules. Repeating the 5,000 well statistic without context forms the basis of the exaggerators' claims about impacts. It is true that 5,000 wells, or 500 annually for ten years, is the number analyzed in the CCEIS (See page ES-5). However, for reference sake, in 2019, there were approximately 530 wells drilled in the entire state. I cannot predict how many wells will ultimately be drilled in this area, but assuming 5,000 absent the context is not a reasonable place to start.
2. Seven years of analysis is not a rush job.
The December decision to approve CCEIS is the culmination of nearly seven years of scientific study, detailed analysis, and extensive stakeholder engagement begun during the Obama Administration. It was carefully vetted, thoroughly prepared, and earned the State of Wyoming and Converse and Campbell Counties' support, each of which had people involved from the earliest days. When you hear an exaggerator claiming the analysis was rushed, ask yourself if seven years feels like a rush job to you.
3. Native Americans were and are consulted.
Over seven years, the BLM instigated consultation with 15 native tribes. Read for yourself the extent of consultation on pages 29 – 31 of the final record of decision. As the state, the counties, the conservation districts, or any other government entity will attest, consultation does not mean getting everything requested. That is the nature of a balanced approach to multiple use of federal lands. Even so, the CCEIS requires extensive archaeological work and mandates continued consultation with tribes and the state historical preservation office. Further, Wyoming law establishes a process protecting archaeological human burial remains.
4. Iconic and protected raptors remain protected.
The CCEIS is creative and nuanced -- not something we often allow our government to be -- and not something that can be understood by listening to the shouts of exaggerators. Far from "removal," protected birds remain so by law and by the CCEIS. The project allows flexibility for drilling on the condition of strict protections for viable raptor nests. Among other protections, active construction cannot begin during nesting, and operators can only construct inside the buffer zones in an extremely limited way, disturbing on average less than 1.5 percent of buffer zones in any given year. (CCEIS 4.18-30 and following)
5. Not a single change is made to Wyoming's sage grouse protections.
Wyoming's sage grouse protection order centers on protecting core habitat and moving development outside core habitats. The policy has worked, but not content to accept a victory, the exaggerators now hope you will forget what Wyoming's nation-leading conservation strategy is or does. The CCEIS area has very limited core areas. To the extent there is core habit, development within it still has the most restrictive requirements anywhere. Not one word in the CCEIS changes anything about Wyoming's sage grouse protections.
I run Wyoming's trade association for natural gas and oil, so perhaps you think I too exaggerate. You need not take my word for it. If not all 2,484 pages, I invite you to read the 35 mitigation measures required of operators on page 8 of the final record of decision. See for yourself if the CCEIS is the sky-is-falling document some want you to believe. I think you will find that calm and rational analysis will show that thousands of Wyoming jobs and much needed revenue for our schools can coexist with important environmental protections.
Pete Obermueller has served as the President of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming since January of 2019. Before returning to his home state, Pete served as a policy aide to two of Wyoming's Members of Congress. He spends much of his free time with his wife and two daughters exploring Wyoming's back country.