Oden, Chulick, Nordlund: A shared vision for a healthier Wyoming

Earlier this year, the Wyoming Medical Center (WMC) Board of Directors took an important step toward securing the future of healthcare for the residents of Wyoming by signing a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Banner Health – a known and trusted healthcare provider in our state. Banner and WMC are committed to ensuring WMC’s future success and share a vision to keep and grow access to exceptional, high-quality care close to home – right here in Wyoming.
For the past several months, our two organizations have been engaged in thoughtful and productive discussions about how we could bring together two leading and highly respected healthcare systems to benefit the people of this community and Wyoming. During this extensive process, it became clear that, together, we can build an even stronger WMC and in the process help ensure the residents of Wyoming are healthy, happy and thriving.
The agreement we’ve proposed would establish WMC as Banner’s flagship hospital in the state of Wyoming, building on Banner’s deep roots in the state through its three additional hospitals in Wheatland, Torrington and Worland. But it’s also about so much more.
By joining our organizations, we’ll work together to improve the overall health of communities by expanding medical care in our region and state so Wyoming residents do not have to travel far from their home to receive care. In fact, we’ll be able to grow access in rural parts of our state and increase our telehealth services to allow residents to receive care in their own homes.
With WMC’s position as Banner’s Wyoming flagship healthcare provider, we’ll be able to collaborate and share tools and best practices to continually improve the quality of care and safety of our patients. Importantly, we will leverage each other’s proven approaches to things like clinical protocols, physician recruitment and more to enhance the caliber of care in our region.
Together, combining the best clinical services and business practices of both organizations, we’ll be able to sustain WMC’s financial and operational strength and stability for the long-term – which has become increasingly important given the current challenges we face in healthcare, including the impact of the coronavirus.
Importantly, as two, mission-centered organizations with patients at the heart of all we do, we’re aligned in our beliefs about nonprofit healthcare. Joining together would enable WMC to continue its ongoing commitment to serving all patients, regardless of ability to pay.
To support this vision and make it a reality, Banner is proposing a minimum investment of $100 million in WMC over the next 10 years. We hope you share our excitement for what this could mean for the residents of Natrona County and for the future of healthcare in Wyoming.
In addition, this will result in one of the largest independent, nonprofit foundations in Wyoming, receiving more than $220 million in projected initial funding and providing significant support specifically to WMC on an annual basis to support facilities and technology, as well as other philanthropic efforts focused on our healthcare future in Natrona County. These investments in the health and well-being of our communities would not be possible overwise.
We believe Banner is the right partner for this community, and we invite you to continue this discussion with us about what could be possible together. To learn more, view a list of frequently asked questions, or submit a question or comment, please visit WMC’s informational website dedicated to this topic: WMCforward.org.
Jessica Oden is the Chair of the Wyoming Medical Center Board of Directors. Michele Chulick is President and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center. Scott Nordlund is the Chief Strategy and Growth Officer of Banner Health.
