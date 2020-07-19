Oden, Chulick, Nordlund: A shared vision for a healthier Wyoming

With WMC’s position as Banner’s Wyoming flagship healthcare provider, we’ll be able to collaborate and share tools and best practices to continually improve the quality of care and safety of our patients. Importantly, we will leverage each other’s proven approaches to things like clinical protocols, physician recruitment and more to enhance the caliber of care in our region.

Together, combining the best clinical services and business practices of both organizations, we’ll be able to sustain WMC’s financial and operational strength and stability for the long-term – which has become increasingly important given the current challenges we face in healthcare, including the impact of the coronavirus.

Importantly, as two, mission-centered organizations with patients at the heart of all we do, we’re aligned in our beliefs about nonprofit healthcare. Joining together would enable WMC to continue its ongoing commitment to serving all patients, regardless of ability to pay.

To support this vision and make it a reality, Banner is proposing a minimum investment of $100 million in WMC over the next 10 years. We hope you share our excitement for what this could mean for the residents of Natrona County and for the future of healthcare in Wyoming.