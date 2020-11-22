Olson: A Casper doctor’s view from the COVID unit

It is 5:30AM and time to get up and head into another day on a COVID unit.

Before arriving at the hospital, I’m exceptionally anxious. How many new patients were admitted overnight? Are any patients stable for discharge or will more get sicker and possibly die? How are the nurses, CNAs and custodial crew doing? What will another exhausting day bring?

The unpredictability is draining.

I arrive at the hospital, review charts then put on my PPE — a gown, two sets of gloves, a tight N95 mask, and a face shield. I’ll spend several hours going room-to-room with an outstanding group of nurses.

I will look into the eyes of exhausted, scared patients and tell them that we are doing our best to get them better. Unfortunately, I will have to tell the sickest that we may not be able to save them. It’s gutting. These are people just like you, caught up in the horrors of this pandemic that has landed right at our front door.

The human suffering is heartbreaking; no, it is soul crushing.