One Cent Committee PAC: Renewal of 1-cent tax is critical

The optional 1-cent is on the general ballot for renewal, and the monies generated from it have been funding services, building facilities, and providing amenities in Natrona County since 1974. The 1-cent is an investment in our infrastructure, and it is critical that it be renewed.

We are a group of business and community leaders in Natrona County, and we are encouraging voters to vote FOR the renewal of the optional 1-cent. The 1-cent helps fund basic services, those that are expected to be provided by our local governments. Not only does it provide funding for critical infrastructure and basic services in our communities, including emergency services vehicles and equipment, funding for road repairs, water and sewer projects, as well as many more essential services, it also provides amenities in our communities. It funds parks, trails, youth sports and other recreational facilities, providing opportunities for enjoyment for those of us and our families who live are fortunate enough to call Natrona County home. In addition to providing services to those of us who already live here, having great services and amenities is a recruitment tool for new business and employees.

Voting to renew the 1-cent will not raise taxes as it is simply a renewal of one that already exists, and it is not paid on groceries or on services. Also, this tax is not paid exclusively by those of us living in the county, as it is also paid by tourists and others who pass through our community.

Currently we are all facing higher costs and inflation, and there is a tendency to push back on all taxes. The investment that 1-cent provides to the county and its communities more than offsets the cost. Small municipalities in the county would struggle to exist without ongoing support of these funds. Think about the wide variety of services and amenities that the 1-cent funds, including senior services, youth sports facilities, recreational activities, just to name and few, and ask yourself how better our communities are with these available to us. For example, past 1-cent funds were used for street repairs, including most recently portions of 12th Street and Wolcott, built the fire stations in Casper and the fire hall in Evansville, funded additions to the Casper Senior Center, river restoration projects in Mills, and the North Casper Soccer Complex.

Information regarding past projects funded by the 1-cent as well as budgeted items for this 1-cent should it pass can be found on our website at www.natronacountyonecent.org, or at the City of Casper and Natrona County websites.

As business owners and community leaders, we understand the importance of the optional 1-cent tax and appreciate all of the ways that it benefits our county and our communities. We will be voting FOR the optional 1-cent, and we ask that you do as well. It is an easy way to give a little and get a lot. It only makes sense!