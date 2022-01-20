O'Toole: A win for Laramie tenants

“Safetyism.” Now there's a word you don’t hear every day. It was used at a recent meeting of the Laramie City Council. After studying the issue of rogue landlords since 2019, the council introduced a reform ordinance on rental housing. Dislike of “safetyism” was one argument made against it.

The ordinance was hardly revolutionary. Secure locks on windows and doors. Smoke detectors. Carbon monoxide alarms. Working electrical systems. An emergency escape for each sleeping area. Registration of rental units. Contact information for landlords or their local representative. Proudhon did not write this.

Landlords and their allies were out in force for the three readings in December and January. To their credit, some supported the ordinance, which is designed to ensure that rented properties are safe and tenants have some redress. The pro-ordinance landlords tended to have fewer units. Several remembered bad experiences when they were tenants.

Most property managers who spoke to the council rejected the notion that there was anything amiss with Laramie’s rental scene. This is a university town with more than 50% of housing units in the county renter occupied. New students often rent a property sight unseen. Some are surprised to discover the rental does not resemble the advertisement picture. Local journalist Jeff Victor recently reported that a local landlord, Maximus Bossarei, regularly double-rents units and refuses to return deposits. He is gifted at dodging process servers, according to Victor’s reporting, and was recently required by the courts to return $4,200 to a local couple. This was reimbursement for missing furniture and unreturned deposits, rent payments, and fees, the reporting found.

Those allegations may be an outlier. Yet a 2021 survey by the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) found that 133 of 577 student respondents (23%) had bad experiences as tenants. Big issues were landlord unresponsiveness, misrepresentation of the unit, failure to honor contracts, and unsafe conditions at the property.

Which brings us to “safetyism.” One person addressing the council denounced the ordinance as a manifestation of one -ism I never heard of before. She thought it benefitted naive renters to be confronted by problems. I am puzzled how resilience is established by tenants who risk being barbecued in a basement apartment with limited egress.

A few landlords made constructive suggestions. Yet most arguments made by property managers and realtors were what you would expect. The ordinance increased costs. It was bureaucratic. It was modeled on one from another state. It was “sprung” on them. There was a state statute in place and that should be good enough. Council members were not real estate professionals and were meddling in stuff they didn’t understand. The ordinance favored tenants over landlords. It was unconstitutional. It prevents owners from undertaking minor repairs. There would be warrantless searches of rentals. Any listing of landlords’ contact information should be voluntary, not compulsory. It lacked popular support. My favorite: many tenants don’t cook, so it is unreasonable to require units have functioning stoves and fridges.

Listening to landlords argue for minimal oversight resembled a slow swim through a sewage lagoon. As is true when you hear 10 or 20 arguments against something, it often distills to one. In this case: “We just want to keep all the bananas, OK?”

The good news is that the ordinance passed. Laramie landlords must be registered so they can be contacted. If a tenant has a major issue, she must try to resolve it with the landlord first. If that doesn’t pan out, the issue can be taken to the city manager’s office, which will try to mediate. Major fixes, like serious leaks or mold, require licensed contractors. Egress must be provided for. No indoor barbecues.

Property managers, realtors and landlords may attempt to reverse this decision in the courts. They have the resources to try replacing the seven offending representatives at election time. For those who think Laramie can be more equitable, residents can support councilors who help tenants get a fair shake. All it takes is to show up at election time and vote.

There is nothing to stop other Wyoming municipalities from following Laramie’s example.

D. O’Toole lives and works in Laramie.

