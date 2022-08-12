O'Toole: Alex, Harriet and really big fibs

It’s apocryphal and goes as follows. LBJ directed a staffer to spread the rumor that a political opponent had conjugal relationships with a pig.

“But sir,” said the aide, “it’s not true!”

“I know,” said LBJ “Let’s see him deny it.”

Lies are useful. Some are remunerative, yet even they may come back to haunt. Take this week’s story about Alex Jones, the Infowars carnival barker. After 10 years and four lawsuits, he was brought to heel for lying about Sandy Hook. He claimed the murder of 18 first-graders and six staff members was a hoax and that the grieving parents were mere actors. He was found liable for defaming two parents. Mr. Jones’ mix of entertainment, bloviation and paranoia should fade under the weight of $49.3 million in putative and compensatory damages.

Harriet Hageman is in the closing stages of a primary election with Liz Cheney for Wyoming’s lone House set. Perhaps as a result, Ms. Hageman migrated from saying she did not know who won the 2020 presidential election (Feb. 12, 2022, Insider Business), to concern about its integrity (June 30, 2022, Wyoming PBS), to knowing “absolutely” the election was rigged (Aug. 4, 2022, Casper Star-Tribune).

What prompted her to cross the line?

Perhaps she has credible information about the 2020 presidential election. But, until she produces it, chances are that she is fooling herself -- or plain old lying. Trump declared early on that his criterion for a fair presidential election was that he was the winner. It told us how he would react when he lost.

It is a Wyoming tradition to pull tourists’ legs about jackelopes. The worst outcome is that visitors head home with a badly-stuffed jackrabbit in the trunk. Saying the 2020 presidential election was stolen is in another league entirely. It makes President Biden an imposter. That has implications. It might even trigger a riot.

This week I was disappointed to hear a candidate for Albany County clerk say she wanted to eliminate or drastically limit early voting, absentee ballots and drop boxes. Her explanation was that she was troubled by recent documentaries. If these included a discredited film by Dinesh D'Souza, she should say so. As should Ms. Hageman.

Ms. Hageman may have shifted her position because it is what she believes. Whenever I hear someone start a sentence with “I believe that … ”, I think of W.C. Fields, who believed he needed another beer. It is likely Ms. Hageman wants to solidify her ranch-cred with conservative Wyoming voters. If that is the case, the electorate now knows her best judgement when she balances truth against expediency.

Alex Jones lied to boost viewership and bring in the Benjamins. Ms. Hageman’s lie, or facilitation of one, may solidify her base.

In one instance, but hopefully both, each lie comes with a price.