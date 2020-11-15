O'Toole and Gamble: How many strangled dogs will it take? A veterinary take on trapping reform in Wyoming

Then there is the recurrent problem of capturing or killing dogs like Mac. Other non-target species are fur-bearers caught out-of-season, and livestock such as sheep. Trappers are required to report only some non-target captures. The draft lacks a requirement to report all, not just some, fatal and non-fatal captures. It should include dogs. The current recommendation is that WGFD’s website will have a place where people can report trapped dogs or livestock. Passive surveillance does not generate comprehensive data. What is the incentive for a trapper to report that he killed someone’s dog?

Setting traps on or right beside trails on public land is legal in Wyoming. WGFD’s rationale for not having legal setbacks is that trappers worry how “trail” is defined. Neighboring states mandate trapping setbacks. Somehow they managed to define that gnarly word “trail”.

There is no recommendation for trap-free areas in areas with heavy year-round use by walkers, skiers, mountain bikers and others. Non-target captures are a continuing side effect of trapping, as documented by one Wyoming NGO. It makes sense to keep trappers and non-consumptive recreational users apart in popular areas, especially near towns. We also need some reasonable provisions for recompense, including identification of the trap owner by WGFD, when owned animals are hurt or killed.