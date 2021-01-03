O'Toole: Herrings, rabbits, and trap reform

The reforms required the imprimatur of the legislature’s TRW committee (Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Culture Resources), followed by legislative drafting. As its name suggests, the TRW oversees wildlife. Ranching interests are well represented on the committee, to put it mildly, as they are elsewhere in our legislature. Rick King, WGFD’s chief game warden, made a pitch for reform at the TRW’s December meeting. The lassitude of committee members after King’s presentation surprised me. I expected this to be a hot topic. There was the inevitable question from one rancher-legislator: might reforms hamper killing wolves outside the Greater Yellowstone Area? They would not. That entertainment can continue apace.

Chairman Ogden Driskill of Bear Lodge (“Devil’s Tower”) then invited public comment. He set a short time limit for each speaker. It struck me as odd that no trappers were present. We said our piece. Senator Driscoll then produced a rabbit from his cowboy hat. He announced he had saved his neighbor until last. His neighbor was Mike Schmid, the commissioner who dissented from the commission’s recommendations. Mr. Schmid is a rancher, outfitter, and owner of a company that provides roustabout and other services to the oil industry. When I think of an industry that is solicitous of wildlife, this one springs to mind. The consolation for wildlife is that Mr. Schmid’s trucks sport large images of ungulates along their sides.