O'Toole: Herrings, rabbits, and trap reform

Trapping has a long history in Wyoming. Some trappers consider it a church of sorts. It has deep cultural and historical roots. It is legally protected. It is a way to get out during the long winters and engage with wildlife. It generates a modest income from pelts for some. While I get that, I have another perspective. Veterinarians take an oath to promote animal health and welfare, and to relieve animal suffering. Lethal trapping, particularly when checking of trap lines occurs done irregularly rather than daily, is legal animal abuse.
I was initially disappointed in Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s draft recommendations to reform trapping practices. I’d hoped WGFB biologists would strike a better balance between trapping and animal welfare. The two major proposals were to require trapper education for people aged 21 years or younger, and trap setbacks near public areas such as boat ramps and picnic areas.
An interesting thing then happened. In November, the recommendations came before the Game and Fish Commission for its blessing. Given the sainted image of trappers — my town is named for one — efforts to make trapping less cruel are fraught. After public testimony, one commissioner, Pat Crank, proposed an amendment. He suggested that the commission seek authority for WGFD to designate trap setbacks on a case-by-case basis for high-use trails. Only one of five commissioners present, Mike Schmid, opposed the amendment. It passed by a vote of four to one. Mr. Schmid was the odd man out.
The reforms required the imprimatur of the legislature’s TRW committee (Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Culture Resources), followed by legislative drafting. As its name suggests, the TRW oversees wildlife. Ranching interests are well represented on the committee, to put it mildly, as they are elsewhere in our legislature. Rick King, WGFD’s chief game warden, made a pitch for reform at the TRW’s December meeting. The lassitude of committee members after King’s presentation surprised me. I expected this to be a hot topic. There was the inevitable question from one rancher-legislator: might reforms hamper killing wolves outside the Greater Yellowstone Area? They would not. That entertainment can continue apace.
Chairman Ogden Driskill of Bear Lodge (“Devil’s Tower”) then invited public comment. He set a short time limit for each speaker. It struck me as odd that no trappers were present. We said our piece. Senator Driscoll then produced a rabbit from his cowboy hat. He announced he had saved his neighbor until last. His neighbor was Mike Schmid, the commissioner who dissented from the commission’s recommendations. Mr. Schmid is a rancher, outfitter, and owner of a company that provides roustabout and other services to the oil industry. When I think of an industry that is solicitous of wildlife, this one springs to mind. The consolation for wildlife is that Mr. Schmid’s trucks sport large images of ungulates along their sides.
Mr. Schmid spoke at length. It became clear he was there to speak for trappers. It made sense that Ogden’s rabbit was followed by Mike’s red herrings. What about dogs killing wildlife, asked Mike? Why, unruly dogs maim and mutilate deer. He complained that reform advocates would not meet trappers “half way”. Where that middle was is an interesting question. Trappers can put traps almost anywhere on public land across Wyoming. That includes alongside and on heavily used hiking, biking and ski trails. I am perplexed about where that middle might be. Municipal parks? Kindergartens? Under my bed? Alas, dust bunnies are hardly worth trapping.
Senator Driscoll then spoke ex cathedra. It was his opinion that no dog should be allowed off leash on public land. I wondered when the senator last skied with a dog on a leash, or tried this on a mountain bike or horse. If he thinks this is practical and wants to give it a go, I suggest he consult an insurance agent first. The topic should be broken necks, compound fractures and nimble wheelchairs.
All in all, reformers are back to the drawing board. WGFD is trying to do the right thing, albeit cautiously. The blame for continued inactivity, if there is one, is fractionated: A public blissfully unaware that traps can be set almost anywhere; our essentially one-party state, a romanticized yet cruel hobby, and a buddy-buddy relationship between a senator-rancher and a commissioner-outfitter-rancher.
If you seek to shed those Christmas pounds by walking or snowshoeing with your dog on public land, I encourage you to buy a good Felco cable cutter—just in case.
Dr. O’Toole is a veterinary pathologist in Laramie. He can be reached at DOT@uwyo.edu.