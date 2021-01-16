O'Toole: In praise of knuckleheads

Reader, I give fair warning. I am about to quote Joe Biden.
Chances are you lean Republican. As such, you may be at risk of allergic buttock rash, especially if I quote Biden at length. Worry not: Your tender buttocks are safe in my hands.
It’s just one sentence from Joe: Here’s the deal.
I like knuckleheads.
I am Irish and knucklehead stuff is what we do. If you are a lucky Irish parent, you might produce a family of knuckleheads. You know you are in luck when neighbors start to remark “My, now THAT’S a cross baby.” With time, cross babies become truculent teenagers, who ripen into contrarian adults. If you visit Ireland, chances are you will encounter a knuckleheaded woman, man or infant child inside your first 24 hours.
Perhaps that is why Wyoming seemed so familiar when I arrived. Like Ireland, our state is full of contrarians. My favorite is Nate Champion. You have heard of him. If not, I suggest you read the book by John W. Davis, Wyoming Range War — the infamous invasion of Johnson County. From start to finish, Nate was a tough honorable fellow who delivered the goods. Wyoming had other knuckleheads down the years. I think of Tom Bell, Tȟašúŋke Witkó, Liz Byrd and Al Simpson. I grant you that Al was a late developer.
These were and, in Al’s case, are good knuckleheads. Some died because of terminal obstinacy. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association murdered Nate, but he did not make it easy. Thašúŋke Witkó, possibly a son of the Powder River country, was killed while “resisting arrest.” Much of his long short life was spent resisting, specifically the ethnic cleansing of the Lakota by the United States government. Each of the four proved their mettle. They doubled down when told their efforts were futile.
Unfortunately, there is more than one type of knucklehead. There is the obtunded kind. We saw a display of that as Wyoming’s 66th legislative session convened this week. Only four of 30 legislators attending in person consistently wore masks during the first day. Fact: 522 Wyomingites are dead of COVID-19, including a Wyoming legislator. At a recent protest outside our state capital, pro-Trump protesters burnt their masks. Fact: face masks reduce the risk of infection. At the same protest, a Wyoming state senator demanded that hydroxychloroquine be made available to treat people with COVID-19. Fact: it does not work, at least not for that. Another speaker, a Baptist minister, urged protesters to sue the state over the public health orders. Fact: until vaccines become widely available, these orders are the best tools we have to hand. A leader of the Park County Republican Party proposed this week that we withhold judgement about the D.C. riot. Mr. Kimmet, the facts are only too clear. Officer Brian Sicknick did not beat himself to death with a fire extinguisher.
It is one thing to be frustrated by the 2020 election results. It is another to fool yourself that the 2020 election was stolen. The Trump era was ended, as it needed to be, by a voting majority of your fellow Americans. We did so peacefully.
After Nate Champion was murdered, a leader of WSGA reportedly stood over his corpse and said: “By God, if I had 50 men like you, I could whip the whole state of Wyoming.”
But here’s the deal. Nate got his facts straight before acting like a knucklehead.
Might be a lesson there.
Dr. O’Toole is a veterinary pathologist in Laramie. He can be reached at DOT@uwyo.edu.