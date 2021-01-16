O'Toole: In praise of knuckleheads

Unfortunately, there is more than one type of knucklehead. There is the obtunded kind. We saw a display of that as Wyoming’s 66th legislative session convened this week. Only four of 30 legislators attending in person consistently wore masks during the first day. Fact: 522 Wyomingites are dead of COVID-19, including a Wyoming legislator. At a recent protest outside our state capital, pro-Trump protesters burnt their masks. Fact: face masks reduce the risk of infection. At the same protest, a Wyoming state senator demanded that hydroxychloroquine be made available to treat people with COVID-19. Fact: it does not work, at least not for that. Another speaker, a Baptist minister, urged protesters to sue the state over the public health orders. Fact: until vaccines become widely available, these orders are the best tools we have to hand. A leader of the Park County Republican Party proposed this week that we withhold judgement about the D.C. riot. Mr. Kimmet, the facts are only too clear. Officer Brian Sicknick did not beat himself to death with a fire extinguisher.