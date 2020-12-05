O'Toole: Residents who trap need to be responsible

Yes, gentle reader, Vedauwoo can be a tourist trap. Not for you, but for your dog.

It is one of Albany County’s treasures. Next time you approach Laramie from Cheyenne, glance north and take in the unique geology. Granite from the Sherman batholith eroded to form piles of giant boulders that sport fanciful names like Turtle Rock, Bison, Loaf of Bread, Hawk, and Dinosaur Bone. Last weekend I visited this special part of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. It was a sunny cool November day. Vedauwoo was full of walkers, many with dogs, plus cyclists, picnickers, rock climbers, campers and hunters. It is a popular and beloved place.

Being trapped at Vedauwoo is a possibility. It will be a dog, maybe yours. That is because of our state’s archaic trapping regulations. Traps for fur-bearers and predators can be set on or beside public trails, even at Vedauwoo. Trappers are not required to report snared or killed dogs to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). Although not tracked by WGFD, a Wyoming non-profit reports these on its website. The episodes posted are unlikely to be a complete statement of the problem. I doubt many trappers contact Wyoming Untrapped to declare: “Hey, I just killed a trio of St. Bernard dogs”. Yet that is what happened to three dogs near Casper in 2014 on Nov. 30 (Brooklyn) and again on Dec 2 (Jax and Barkley).