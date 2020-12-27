O'Toole: Wyoming’s other white-tail

Don’t be fooled by wonderful photographs of Pilot Hill on its website. One hundred and fifty years of ranching, quarrying, and logging have seen to that. Some land, particular at lower elevations, is down to bedrock. Its lean soil has long since become part of the Mississippi delta. Rutted by vehicles, it will be decades before some scars heal. Where soil remains, some erosion channels are three feet deep. Yet, on this cloudless December day, the landscape retains its dignity. It reminded me of an abused spouse who finally walked. Both need time, plus kindness.

I hoped to see a jackrabbit. Sure enough, a white-tailed hare came by and ran-sprang up a hill. These are astonishing animals. Their winter coat stays dark year-round at lower, snowless elevations. In Laramie, where snow is dependable, their pelage turns from brown to white in a slo-mo miracle. This is due to the alchemy of short days, a fistful of hormones, a gland at the back of their brain, and responsive fur follicles. Reliably cold ambient temperatures in the fall will speed things along. The result is white fur by November. In contrast to guard hairs of the spring molt, unpigmented guard hairs of early winter contain larger air cells along their length. So not just better camouflage against predators on a snowy landscape, but warmer too.