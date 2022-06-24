Ottman: Yellowstone for the 21st century ... and beyond

Seeing the automotive hordes poised to re-enter Yellowstone National Park this week makes me think that the time has come for the Park Service — and the American public — to reshape how we experience the place.

In its first 25 years of existence, Yellowstone was a place only wealthy people and lucky locals could even dream of visiting. It required a serious commitment of money and time. You got off a train and then stepped into a bumpy coach or climbed onto the back of a horse. Said coach or horse took you each night to a hotel — a few of which were lovely and luxurious by late 19th century standards, but there was next to zero sightseeing infrastructure in place. There was no proper signage or safe overlooks, boardwalks were scarce, and roads had no guardrails. It would take a tourist weeks to see what the average person can now experience in a day or two. Yellowstone travel was risky and not for the faint of heart, and even back in the early days when the army administered the place, there were foolish people trying to pet bison, test the temperature of hot springs with body parts and peer over cliffs. Have a look at Lee Whittlesey’s book Death in Yellowstone if you’re curious about those early fatalities.

Things changed dramatically when Americans began driving cars and trucks. Yellowstone opened to automobile traffic in 1915, much to the consternation of the gateway communities who provided horses, drivers and services in the park. By 1922 more tourists were visiting the park in cars than trains, and by the mid-1920s the Army Corps of Engineers began the process of transitioning from wooden bridges and rutted trails to metal and concrete bridges and asphalt roads to accommodate more modern modes of transportation. The gateway towns adjusted. Their continued existence is proof of that flexibility.

By 1948, Yellowstone was seeing annual visitation in excess of one million. The problem of overcrowded roads and the ever-increasing need for highway maintenance in national parks had become a problem that attracted attention. In 1953, there was a call to close all the parks for three to five years in order to modernize the roads. Obviously, this did not happen, and in all honesty, it seems that the patch-it-up-and-keep-on-truckin’ mindset has prevailed now for nearly 70 years. Nobody wanted to get in the way of Americans who had their hearts set on visiting Yellowstone.

In the years I have been visiting Yellowstone, the problems of overcrowding and highway maintenance have only intensified. In 1991, the year of my first trip, visitation was 2.9 million. Thirty years later, it’s over 4.8 million. What will it be like even ten years from now?

I tend to apply for backcountry permits and spend as much time as possible in the park’s hinterlands, but one still needs to drive to a ranger station and then a trailhead. Unless you are very lucky, you will be stuck in traffic at some point for a reason that generally related to a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine.

The flooding experienced on June 12 is only one of many big weather events that will repeat as extreme weather becomes more the norm than the exception. We will continue to see roads get washed out in the future. Why will we spend money just rebuilding the same old roads, only to see them taken out again and again? Honestly, June 12 seems like a brilliant opportunity for us to figure out a way for people to visit Yellowstone without the massive environmental burden that automotive tourism inflicts on animal, vegetable and mineral. There are cars and RVs and tour buses everywhere. There is not enough parking, campgrounds and hotels are full, and it is only going to grow more crowded and more stressful with the passing of time.

Such a huge transformation will not be popular with the car-worshiping, “my tax dollars fund this place” public, and I realize that limiting visitation has a tendency to exclude folks without means, but, as they say, something’s got to give. Why should Yellowstone suffer because we can’t think progressively? People need to realize that there have to be visitor limitations and quotas. This is not the 20th century, and there are more twice as many people on the planet now than there were 60 years ago.

Glacier, Denali and Arches national parks have already implemented entrance quotas and use shuttles to get people around. It is time for Yellowstone to do this type of thing, too. I can already hear the moaning and groaning about having to apply to go to Yellowstone. But, people, don’t we do this when we travel anywhere else? We make reservations, scramble for seats on planes, vie for rooms in hotels and undergo countless hassles to secure concert or game tickets in venues that can be visited only by a certain number of people at a time. Yellowstone National Park is as deserving of care and attention as anything else one does for fun and relaxation in America.

I know it would not be the same kind of experience. Americans have grown accustomed to driving where they want to be and camping somewhere scenic, but if we are going to preserve Yellowstone for future generations to enjoy, things have to change. Why are we so loathe to use our brains to do this?

One idea is to come up with a mass transit system. You could leave your vehicle in one of the entrance communities and board an elevated monorail to see Yellowstone. You could get on and off the monorail at different geyser basins, vistas, scenic spots. The operator would stop for people to observe wildlife, which would remain more or less unmolested and unbothered. If you are camping or staying in a hotel, you could load your luggage or gear into a monorail cargo container and take a specially designated tram to your hotel, campground or trailhead. The park’s roads could be repurposed as hiking trails, used for horse coach trips and emergencies. Finding more campground and parking space and continuing to fix roads that are never going to be adequate to handle the crowds could come to an end. Such a system would be quieter and could even have minimal environmental impact.

A monorail system in a place with seismic activity? No worries. The Japanese deal with this all the time. We could learn something from them about how to build these systems in places where natural hazards abound.

Instead of busting their brains and budgets trying to get the northern roads open as soon as possible, I would like to see a task force take on the challenge of turning Yellowstone from a giant traffic jam back into the geologic and natural wonderland that it is. The gateway communities would not have to be sacrificed and could, in fact, play a major role in making this happen. If the National Park Service’ mission is, in fact, “to preserve unimpaired the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations,” then let’s focus on the future generations part. Instead of scrambling for money and labor to keep an inadequate system functioning, let’s use the opportunity nature has given us to figure out how we can change the visitor experience to be less of a drain on its resources, and to keep the park open and thriving for generations of visitors to come.

Jill Ottman lives and works in Laramie.

