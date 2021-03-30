Outfitters: Senators deserve our thanks for taking a thoughtful approach

Wyoming is fortunate to still have a citizen Legislature and that is just what the good Senators that make up the TRW committee are -- Wyoming citizens. They take time off away from their jobs and their families to do the work of our citizens. They deserve our gratitude and respect, even when we disagree. Unfortunately there is an effort to bully them, by trashing their reputations, when they wisely voted against a bill they didn’t feel was ready for prime time. That’s not the way we do business in Wyoming and that’s not how we treat our neighbors. Call or e-mail these senators and thank them for taking a thoughtful approach that considers broad viewpoints and for standing up to cyber bullies. That’s the Wyoming way.