Outfitters: Senators deserve our thanks for taking a thoughtful approach

The five Senators that sit on the Senate Travel, Recreation and Wildlife (TRW) committee deserve our thanks. In a recent opinion piece printed by this news outlet, several of these honorable Senators were attacked for their votes on Senate File 103. Chairwoman Affie Ellis and the members of the TRW committee did the job they were elected to do and that is represent ALL of the citizens of Wyoming.
Recently, the Governor established a Wildlife Task Force to consider a number of important issues, including hunting license allocations. Licensing issues are incredibly complex, due in part to years of changes done through a piece meal approach rather than looking at the system comprehensively. Non-resident hunters provide a significant amount of economic activity in our state, supporting local hotels, restaurants, retailers and small businesses. This revenue is critical for Wyoming, particularly our small communities. Changes to the license allocation system and their impacts deserve thoughtful study.
Senate File 103 would have reduced Wyoming hunting tourist opportunity by 50%. Wyoming’s business community expressed concerns, not only because of adverse economic impact, but because the bill would have circumvented the work of the recently formed Wildlife Task Force. The bill was resoundingly defeated by a 4-1 vote. This is the fourth time this concept has been rejected by the Legislature.
Senators Ellis, Landen, Gierau, Schuler and Salazar listened to several hours of testimony, read hundreds of emails, and answered many phone calls before casting their votes. These legislators took the wise and prudent choice to have the Task Force study all facets of licensing in greater depth. The task force will report to the Governor, the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission, and the Wyoming Legislature with recommendations.
Wyoming is fortunate to still have a citizen Legislature and that is just what the good Senators that make up the TRW committee are -- Wyoming citizens. They take time off away from their jobs and their families to do the work of our citizens. They deserve our gratitude and respect, even when we disagree. Unfortunately there is an effort to bully them, by trashing their reputations, when they wisely voted against a bill they didn’t feel was ready for prime time. That’s not the way we do business in Wyoming and that’s not how we treat our neighbors. Call or e-mail these senators and thank them for taking a thoughtful approach that considers broad viewpoints and for standing up to cyber bullies. That’s the Wyoming way.
Sy Gilliland is president of the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association