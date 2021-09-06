Palen: Living and working on the ranch has built my character

I have a vague memory of when I was three years old tumbling off of a horse. I remember that my nose was bleeding, and my grandpa as well as my dad jumped off of their horses to aid me. My grandpa had given me a handkerchief for my nose, and I remember being hoisted right back onto the horse to finish “helping” gather the cows. I have been surrounded by horses, cattle, and agriculture my whole life. Living and working on the ranch has built my character and progressed my own learning. When I think of life after high school, I can’t imagine ever removing myself from agriculture.

In 4th grade, my whole class had an essay assignment about Wyoming. I remember researching and discovering that the word “Wyoming” roughly translates to a Native American word meaning “dry and windy,” and for the most part, this translation has rung true for my entire life. Because of that fact, I have gained an interest in problem solving on the ranch, and one of my greatest role models in this department has been my grandpa, with his unusual skill of being able to fix anything from pivots to 1964 mustang convertibles. I pick up everything I can from him, but I’m afraid I’ll never be half as handy as he manages to be. I’m just now finishing a trigonometry course, and I’ve discovered a love for problem solving and the application of math. Engineering is one of the many male-dominated fields in America, but I think it may be my calling. When I see myself as an adult, I think of discovering how to most efficiently harness river water to water a field, and how to use tractor power in the most reasonable way. Wyoming is an agricultural state, and yet very few students in my class are actively pursuing careers in ag. For example in my small, rural school, I am the only student immediately involved in farming and ranching. When I grow up, I want to be part of the change that will help keep the agriculture industry alive, because it has to be. The entire world depends on agriculture, and as a student and as a person I want to make a change. I plan on using the Hathaway scholarship to benefit my future education and making the most of the agricultural and math classes offered in my school.