Palmer: Wyoming voters want Medicaid expansion

The case to expand Medicaid in Wyoming is stronger than ever. We know that most eligible voters support it to help thousands of their low-income friends and neighbors finally obtain health insurance.

But last week the Wyoming House didn’t take a vote on this year’s Medicaid expansion bill, so the only option that remains this session is to include it in the state budget bill. Lawmakers are working on the budget this week.

A poll conducted by the American Cancer Society-Cancer Action Network (ACS-CAN) in September shows that 66% of Wyoming voters favor expanding Medicaid to include low-income individuals. This support cuts across all political party affiliations, including 58% of registered Republicans and 64% of Independents. Fully 67% of Republican women support expanding Medicaid. Given that 20% of Wyoming women of childbearing age are uninsured, which can lead to poor health outcomes for both mothers and children, expanding Medicaid particularly among women makes sense.

Support for expansion is overwhelming among voters in Wyoming’s larger cities at 81%. It remains strong among small town and rural voters, with over 60% support in both groups. These responses are likely because a hospital is an essential employer in every community, but particularly so in smaller towns with fewer opportunities for good-paying jobs.

Regardless of location, voters support the expansion of Medicaid, ranging from 59% support in the Northeast portion of Wyoming to 73% in the Southeast. Uncompensated care in Wyoming costs $100 million annually. And Wyoming people know that when you can’t pay your bills, you must cut back.

While Wyoming has not yet experienced hospital closures, we have seen cutbacks in services at some facilities and many Wyoming hospitals operate in the red. Loss of services means long trips for care for those in rural areas and the nation’s highest insurance costs for employers and the insured in the state.

Support of Medicaid expansion is not surprising when reviewing some of the other ACS-CAN poll findings. The polling found that 30% of Wyoming voters feel that healthcare costs and access are one of Wyoming’s top problems. More than a quarter polled indicated that our current healthcare system is not meeting their needs, while 27% worry that someone in their family will be without health insurance sometime in the next year. This feeling is particularly prevalent among women.

As with many, perhaps all, things about government in Wyoming, it seems to come down to money. Here a recent study done by researchers at the University of Wyoming, called “Wyoming Citizen’s Perspectives on Budget Choices- January 2022,” is helpful. The study offered Wyoming voters an opportunity to state their level of support for a state budget with various adjustments. Nearly 400 voters weighed in. The budget scenario with the highest level of support from voters? The one that kept things as they are and added Medicaid expansion.

Wyoming voters seem to get what the Legislature has chosen to ignore. Expanding Medicaid in 2022 improves the budget and has no downside. Even after paying Wyoming’s ten percent share of expanded Medicaid, we have 34 million dollars that we wouldn’t have had without the expansion. People have better access to care, and the state has more money than it otherwise would. That is called a Win/Win.

Wyoming is now one of only twelve states that continues to turn down millions of dollars in federal funds to bring healthcare to its citizens. For more than a decade, Wyoming’s people have watched while the Legislature has dawdled. A decade ago, legislators said that they would find a “Wyoming solution” rather than expanding Medicaid. But still, we wait, and 24,000 individuals remain without insurance. At the same time, our tax dollars have poured into neighboring states, helping people, and stabilizing their healthcare delivery systems.

It is past time for Wyoming to expand Medicaid. Wyoming voters support it, and it will make Wyoming’s people and budget healthier.

Bruce Palmer is the director of Healthy Wyoming, a coalition advocating for better healthcare access for all Wyoming citizens. He writes from Lander, Wyoming.

