Parents as Teachers: You are your child’s first and best teacher

Parent Support Specialists typically meet with families in their homes twice per month. During the pandemic, we have continued serving families through a combination of virtual, outdoor and in-home visits. Each visit includes parent-child play and discussion about parenting topics like discipline, sleep and health. All aspects of a family’s well-being are addressed, including mental health and relationships. Parents play an active role in planning the next visit, so it is catered to their needs. No two visits look exactly alike.

In addition, families are connected to resources and activities in their communities. They are invited to PAT family events that help them meet other families and build mutually supportive relationships. Children’s developmental milestones are observed, supported through play and celebrated. Families select a book to add to their home libraries during each visit.

Since 2013, the Wyoming PAT team has provided top-notch support for families. This was acknowledged in 2020 with the honor of the PAT National Center’s “Blue Ribbon Affiliate” status. This achievement was accomplished through passionate effort and continual training and evaluation to build a program that is succeeding in our state, as shown by family success stories and data that illustrates family strengths.

PAT is currently offered in Albany, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona and Sweetwater Counties. With 18 staff members, over 200 families are served in Wyoming at one time. Parent Support Specialists work with families who have at least one child under three or who are expecting a baby and can serve them until the child transitions to preschool or kindergarten. Wyoming PAT is federally funded by the MIECHV (Maternal Infant Early Childhood Home Visitation) program under HRSA (Health Resources and Services Administration). To learn more, call 307-632-0032 or email pat@wycrp.org.

Nicole Wilson and Ruth Troyanek are Parent Support Specialists in Natrona and Albany Counties

