Parkinson: Keep Wyoming an energy-exporting state

The state of Wyoming has faced a growing state treasury deficit over the last few years primarily due to the continued decline of coal-related revenues. Oil and gas income may well follow the same trend but these resources have also been subject to boom-bust cycles. Wyoming has been able to accumulate billions of dollars in assets due to severance taxes, especially from coal exports. Electrical energy demand is forecast to increase due to the electrification of transportation, increased demand for electrical appliances, additional air conditioning demands and increased utilization of data management systems and servers needed for artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cryptocurrencies. (It is estimated that the electrical power demand from cryptocurrencies is now equal to that of Switzerland). Importantly, this demand is also being motivated by the need for a clean, carbon-neutral energy supply.
Wyoming is blessed with abundant renewable energy resources for electricity production from both wind and solar. Unsubsidized wind and solar electricity production is now economically competitive with fossil fuel generation across the U.S. and the world, and their costs continue to go down as they are scaled up. Many states, including neighboring Colorado, have laws requiring a certain minimum percentage of renewable electric resources as new capacity is built. Further growth in renewable energy resources is projected as fossil energy electric power generation is taken offline, either because it cannot comply with stringent environmental regulation, is no longer economic or the facilities are at the end of their life.
Given its small and widely distributed population, remote geography and limited basic transportation network, much of Wyoming has limited options for economic development as any products manufactured in the state are distant from markets. Wyoming needs to diversify and evolve new revenue sources by utilizing its cheap and abundant renewable energy resources, specifically utility scale wind and solar electricity generation, to provide future revenue. This is surely a sound investment without the boom-and-bust fossil energy cycles but still continue the state’s position as a major energy supplier. Any serious economic development projects will likely have to draw from the billions of dollars in “rainy day” funds. What better use of these “rainy day” funds, that originated from depletable coal, oil and gas production, than to ensure future state revenues, especially for the next generations of Wyoming residents, are based on non-depletable wind and solar resources?
If the state, rather than outside utilities or commercial entities, builds the wind and solar farms, the total revenue from energy sales would come directly to the state treasury. While the constitution prohibits state taxpayer funds being used to form commercial enterprises and invest in businesses, there are merits to revising this restriction in the interest of stimulating economic development that would generate income for the state. Other states operate public utilities, so there is precedent for direct commercial involvement that provides a basis for seriously considering change.
Alternatively, indirect support to stimulate private industry to invest in new business opportunities in the state, such as the provision of low-interest loans and through providing ready access to private activity bonds (PABs), held at this time by the Wyoming Investment Authority (WIA), would serve to incentivize private investment in the economic future of Wyoming. This approach has the advantage of supporting local existing enterprises such as building, construction and engineering companies for their participation in new economic development projects and stimulating additional revenues from increased spending in the state. Producing revenues as the projects are being built has the advantage of low financial risk exposure, since any defaults on the loans would result in the state owning the project, but has the disadvantage of not directing future revenues from power production and sales directly to the state. One could ask: How this is different than directing these funds to Wall Street, as is currently done, when the proceeds are invested in out-of-state companies that provide few if any direct economic development rewards for Wyoming?
Focusing specifically on funding and establishing a renewable energy economy in Wyoming; in the near term it would create many new transitory jobs associated with installing the solar and wind farms with linked economic benefits for the hotel, food, beverage and retail industries. In the longer term these projects would yield sales tax revenue benefits, property taxes over the life of the project and produce permanent jobs for operation and maintenance of the installations, more than enough to replace the gradual loss of coal mining jobs. Studies have estimated that over 4,000 construction jobs would be created and 127 operations people would be required per gigawatt of installed wind power and 1 GW of utility-scale solar farms per year would provide over 3,200 new construction jobs and after 5 years about 200 new permanent jobs. This does not including local service jobs, needed to support the workers and their families, jobs now also being lost as traditional energy production decreases.
The benefits in developing our wind and solar resources are not just limited to selling electricity that provides tax income to the state and local communities; it also provides opportunities for new economic development. Cold weather and altitude provide operating efficiency advantages that can attract high-tech investment in server farms since they are interested in using low-cost renewable energy. This is one reason that the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) supercomputer chose to be located in Cheyenne. High-tech companies offer great potential to create a local value chain built on clean energy supply, something that is not happening for coal-fired electricity. Other high-energy demand industries, such as metal refining and alloy production, chemicals and manufacture of engineered products may also choose to locate in Wyoming because of the low-cost, low-carbon energy.
Being remote from major energy markets that are seeking new sources of renewable energy, efforts would be needed to invest in energy storage and more transmission lines to take ‘green electricity’ out of state to places where it is in demand, such as California. There is precedent: new transmission lines are part of the 3 GW Chokecherry-Sierra Madre wind farm project in development in southeast Wyoming. Another transmission line, Gateway West, is currently under development. Synergistically planned investment in renewable energy transmission lines could be used for moving wind energy late in the day and at night, while solar output in Wyoming could provide complementary output during daylight hours — corresponding to the peak demand for increasing air conditioning demand in the hot Southwest market. New industry attracted by inexpensive renewable energy generation could bring new opportunities and prosperity to Wyoming citizens and also provide alternative career and job prospects, beyond mining, tourism and ranching, thus reducing attrition of Wyoming natives and residents who seek employment opportunities and prosperity out of state. If properly incentivized and promoted through wise and diversified state investments, Wyoming — The Energy State — can circumvent the boom-and-bust cycles that its economy has suffered in the past and build a truly sustainable platform for growth.
Bruce Parkinson is a Professor in the Chemistry Department and the School of Energy Resources at the University of Wyoming.