Parkinson: Keep Wyoming an energy-exporting state

The benefits in developing our wind and solar resources are not just limited to selling electricity that provides tax income to the state and local communities; it also provides opportunities for new economic development. Cold weather and altitude provide operating efficiency advantages that can attract high-tech investment in server farms since they are interested in using low-cost renewable energy. This is one reason that the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) supercomputer chose to be located in Cheyenne. High-tech companies offer great potential to create a local value chain built on clean energy supply, something that is not happening for coal-fired electricity. Other high-energy demand industries, such as metal refining and alloy production, chemicals and manufacture of engineered products may also choose to locate in Wyoming because of the low-cost, low-carbon energy.

Being remote from major energy markets that are seeking new sources of renewable energy, efforts would be needed to invest in energy storage and more transmission lines to take ‘green electricity’ out of state to places where it is in demand, such as California. There is precedent: new transmission lines are part of the 3 GW Chokecherry-Sierra Madre wind farm project in development in southeast Wyoming. Another transmission line, Gateway West, is currently under development. Synergistically planned investment in renewable energy transmission lines could be used for moving wind energy late in the day and at night, while solar output in Wyoming could provide complementary output during daylight hours — corresponding to the peak demand for increasing air conditioning demand in the hot Southwest market. New industry attracted by inexpensive renewable energy generation could bring new opportunities and prosperity to Wyoming citizens and also provide alternative career and job prospects, beyond mining, tourism and ranching, thus reducing attrition of Wyoming natives and residents who seek employment opportunities and prosperity out of state. If properly incentivized and promoted through wise and diversified state investments, Wyoming — The Energy State — can circumvent the boom-and-bust cycles that its economy has suffered in the past and build a truly sustainable platform for growth.