Parrish: The Equal Rights Amendment: How much longer must we wait?

The Equal Rights Amendment was first introduced in Congress in 1923. It was introduced again and again each Congressional session until it passed in 1972. Unlike nearly any other constitutional amendment, Congress saddled this amendment with a deadline by which ratification by the states was to occur. The established deadline, and a brief extension period, came and went without the required ratification by the required three-fourths of the states. Constitutionally mandated equal rights for women were declared dead. It now seems that the death knell came too soon.

In just the past few years, three more states have found cause and purpose in ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment. These three bring the total of states who have ratified to thirty-eight, the required number to move equal rights for women into the United States Constitution. However, there are continuing legal questions that surround the ratification of the amendment after the date established by Congress. Federal legislation has now been introduced to resolve this timing problem. House Joint Resolution 17 -- passed by the House of Representatives on March 17, 2021 – would remove the previously established deadline by which to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. If the Senate were to pass Senate Joint Resolution 1, a companion to the House’s bill, women would be one step closer to finally having equal rights under the highest law of the land.