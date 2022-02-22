Parsons: Constituents or conscience

At one point or another, all elected officials will have to address the question of constituents or conscience as they serve in their office. Years ago, I had to address this question several times, as did many of my colleagues. It triggered many discussions. But all agreed with an old saying, source unknown. “A politician would do well to remember that he/she has to live with her/his conscience long than his/her constituents. “

So, when Liz Cheney cast her controversial vote of conscience, it seemed a good topic for an opinion piece. And, I thought it would add an interesting perspective to put this question out there on Facebook for discussion and input. There are some very strong opinions out there about Liz’s vote, but only one comment said elected officials should always follow constituents wishes.

Two friends who served in the legislature commented. “The oath taken is to adhere to the constitutions of the state and the nation...if misguided constituents want actions that run counter to that then the constituents must be ignored.” “First you take an oath, so you uphold that. I hope one is elected because of one’s good judgment. As for following your constituents wishes -- which constituent? In my experience they never ALL agree! So then, it’s back to best judgment using best information available."

A long-time elected official opined. “Lots of times legal matters dictate how we vote and it may not be what I would like. The days of going out and pulling people around tables to work out solutions are gone. Sometimes it isn’t what your heart wants you to do...I try not to get bullied by name calling...at least they came in to talk." She has a check list of sorts. “The oath I took, is it legal, feedback from constituents, how will it affect lives, and what is in the best interests of the entity I serve.”

Another politically active person commented. “I think its somewhere in-between. You should lean on the side of representation, but you surely can’t go against your ethics or morals.”

Local issues, especially in Wyoming tend to generate Hatfield and McCoy feuds. Often, emotions can cloud an issue that is rarely black and white. Still, fidelity to oath of office, ethics and morals are important to most of us. Once emotions subside, elected officials hope their constituents will support their decisions. One the other hand it may be their death knell.

Fortunately, not every decision is controversial. But, as one of the commentators above said. “I hope one is elected because of one’s good judgment.” So, when an issue becomes controversial, there needs to be a certain amount of trust in elected officials. If constituents did their job of vetting before they voted, the person in place is one of good judgment and integrity.

There is a difference between policy and law. For instance. There can be a great deal of disagreement about how tax dollars should be spent. The elected official may have a different priority than constituents. If it is not a matter of law, they are wise to bow to constituent’s wishes when formulating a budget.

On the other hand, there are times when boards and commissions have to make executive decisions about employee issues. These may be controversial and have to be made in closed sessions. For example:

A popular principal may not be doing a good job as an education leader. Or, a winning coach may be promoting a win at all costs philosophy that violates the educational goals of a school district. Or a teacher needs to be dismissed because they aren’t able to meet performance standards. While they are administrative recommendations, the board has to approve.

Or, what if a county employee has been making money with county equipment on week ends? Perhaps a department head has been sexually harassing employees. The buck stops with the the commission, as they deal with the issue according to laws they are charged to uphold.

It seems much simpler on a local level than it is nationally. Though nationally elected officials take an oath of office, many become entrenched and beholden to special interests. Unfortunately, few elected officials are willing to risk an entrenched position. Therefore, it is admirable when one does take their oath of office seriously.

Public service is often a thankless job. Those who take their oath of office seriously and do their best to adhere to their conscience, while serving constituents deserve our thanks. And, we need to consider that our founders were wise to require an oath of office that ensures elected officials are required to first be loyal to the constitution and laws of the land, rather that an extremist agenda.

Barbara Parsons lives in Rawlins, Wyoming with her black lab Piper. She has been an activist in Wyoming for years, mostly in politics, environmental issues and in the education community. She writes, gardens and plays in online ACBL bridge tournaments.

