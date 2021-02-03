Patricelli: Cheney has character, guts.

While David Dodson was fundamentally correct in his recent opinion piece that people should “leave Liz alone,” (even though he said it in a flippant manner), his column misses the bigger, more important picture. Dodson’s column focused on Rep. Liz Cheney’s monetary utility to Wyoming, but it is the moral argument in support of Liz Cheney which deserves our full attention.

Mr. Dodson’s argument is that people should stop attacking Cheney because doing so “is bad for business.” He argues that people should stop picking on Cheney because she’s the #3 ranked Republican in the House and that’s good for Wyoming’s balance sheet. In other words, keep Cheney in the House because “it’s just plain good business.” It goes without saying that strengthening Wyoming’s economy is critical and Liz Cheney has been a champion for Wyoming business, but there are much more important reasons for defending Liz Cheney.

The fact is that Liz Cheney supported President Trump and voted with him the overwhelming majority of the time, all the while doing what she felt was right for Wyoming and America. But, to her great credit, she also broke with the President when she felt it was in the nation’s best interest to do so. In the face of President Trump’s repeated defense of and overly-cozy relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Cheney rebuked Trump and flatly declared that “Vladimir Putin is not our friend, he’s clearly an adversary,” and that Russia is “a grave threat to our national security.” And when Trump continuously undermined NATO, calling the alliance “obsolete,” Cheney said that while member nations must step up and pay their fair share, NATO is “probably the most effective military alliance in history, and we’re going to defend it.” America’s and Wyoming’s veterans surely agree with that.