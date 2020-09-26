Pattan: The danger lurks: Concerning trend in patients with diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My name is Dr. Vishwanath Pattan and I am the Medical Director of Endocrinology at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Endocrinology is the study of hormones, and as an endocrinologist I treat patients for a wide variety of diseases related to hormonal deficiencies and imbalances. That includes many patients with diabetes.

At my clinic, Wyoming Endocrine and Diabetes, I treat patients from across Wyoming, and I have noticed an alarming trend for my diabetic patients in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic: an inability to monitor and control glucose or maintain weight in the summer months.

In a typical year, diabetic patients tend to lose weight and achieve better glucose control in the summer because they are able to live a much more active outdoor lifestyle. During the winter, I often see the opposite trend of added weight, less stable glucose levels, seasonal depression and an increase in overall stress.

2020, however, has not been a typical year, and I have noticed a deviation from the typical summer pattern in my diabetic patients. Many of these patients have actually gained weight, exhibited less than stable glucose control and had an increase in their overall stress levels.