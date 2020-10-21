Peck: Leave 'legals' alone

As for money, our newspaper business could, literally, have made millions more dollars over the past 50 years by requiring the governments to pay what the retail advertisers pay. But we don’t. That’s our part of the public service.

Further, government leaders who would prefer that their information be kept a secret or deeply locked away love to claim the convenience of “unfunded mandates” when talking about public notice advertising. To this, we remind the public that it is the governments who created this mandate, not the papers, and it is the governments which have the taxation authority to pay for virtually anything they want.

We and other newspapers in Wyoming would welcome the assignment to examine all government spending and weigh each and every expenditure against the low cost and high value of public notice advertising. There are many other ways to save money which not only would hardly be noticed by the public but might even be beneficial.

One last thing: Ask any newspaper reader if he or she would be glad to see the “legals” eliminated from the local paper. Study after independent study shows that the public likes having the legal notices in the paper and would be both resentful and deeply suspicious if they were removed.

So, our message today to the legislators is simple: Don’t do this. Don’t continue to chip away at this crucial part of your government duty. And a concurrent message to our newspaper readers: Contact your lawmakers and tell them not to do it. Tell them you like the legals in the paper, and demand that the lawmakers leave them alone.

Steven R. Peck is publisher of the Riverton Ranger

