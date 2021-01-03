Pendley: Promoting american jobs while protecting the planet

When my now 36-year-old son was a third grader, I, toting mineral samples collected in my days in the Reagan administration, spoke to his class about the “building blocks of civilization,” that is, the minerals without which life in our high tech, sophisticated, modern electronic world would be impossible. Afterwards, one of Luke’s classmates, asked what he had learned, replied, “A lot of stuff comes from stuff that you don’t think comes from stuff.”
At the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM), we have a statutory mandate to facilitate the sustainable production of that “stuff” from the 700 million acres of public mineral estate we manage on behalf of the American people. That includes oil and gas, timber, coal, gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc, to name a few. But it also encompasses lesser known minerals like soda ash.
Soda ash, or sodium carbonate, is an industrial compound necessary to manufacture glass, chemicals, soaps, detergents, pulp, paper, and other consumer products. The United States holds the world’s largest reserves of trona ore — the sedimentary rock containing natural soda ash — and is the leading global producer of soda ash produced from refining this ore.
Most of the nation’s reserves are found in my home state of Wyoming in the Green River Basin, in its southwestern corner. There lies some 25 billion short tons of natural soda ash, which dwarfs the 926 million short tons of reserves in Turkey, the world’s second largest producer. This “Trona Capital of the World” is home to multiple mining operations and processing plants that supply most of the world’s natural soda ash. Ninety percent of the nation’s trona reserves are in Wyoming although there are mining operations recovering soda ash from the dry bed of Searles Lake in California’s Mojave Desert.
Because soda ash is essential to so many products — for example, 50 percent of the makeup of glass is soda ash — global demand has surged over the past few decades. But that in turn spurred countries —especially China — without natural soda ash reserves to invest in facilities that produce soda ash through a synthetic chemical process. China surpassed the U.S. in total soda ash production more than 15 years ago and now produces twice what our nation does using a synthetic process in which it substitutes ammonia, salt brine, and other chemicals for Trona ore.
As we all know, China’s environmental regulations, labor and safety standards are far, far less than those we set for ourselves here in the USA. In addition, China does not have to produce at a profit and will often sell below production cost to corner a specific commodity market. That gives Chinese producers an unfair advantage over companies producing soda ash here. And in a commodity business with low margins, that advantage can be decisive. Still, U.S. producers have been resilient, and some even plan to increase production to meet surging global demand. But their prospects remain fragile.
In the early days of the environmental movement, a common catch phrase encouraged us to “Think Globally; Act Locally.” That certainly seems worth emulating considering the environmental damage being done by China by the way it seeks to defeat America’s natural advantage of vast trona reserves. A similar case can be made, for example, as to importing timber from Russia (think Chornobyl) or cobalt from the Congo (where pre-teens mine ore).
The Department of the Interior is doing its part to keep America competitive. The day before Thanksgiving, a new rule went into effect that simplifies and streamlines the process by which producers of non-energy solid leasable minerals like soda ash may seek a change in the royalty rate paid to the government for resources produced on BLM-managed lands. Days ago, the Department announced that a ten-year, industry-wide royalty rate of two percent will be established on January 1, 2021, for all existing and future federal soda ash and sodium bicarbonate leases. Implementation of the royalty rate reduction will counter the expanded global market influences of Chinese and Turkish production, encourage expanded investment and job creation by U.S. industry, promote U.S. mineral development, and enhance national security. By establishing this for a ten-year period, companies will have greater economic certainty to make immediate, long-term investments that will strengthen the industry.
To further President Trump’s commitment in Getting Americans Back to Work, the BLM is committed to keeping people employed in the United States mining American trona, rather than ceding those jobs to China. By doing so, not only will we bolster the economy in Wyoming, but we will also be making the planet clearer, safer, and a better place for future generations.
William Perry Pendley is Deputy Director for Policy and Programs for the Bureau of Land Management.