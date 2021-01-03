Pendley: Promoting american jobs while protecting the planet

When my now 36-year-old son was a third grader, I, toting mineral samples collected in my days in the Reagan administration, spoke to his class about the “building blocks of civilization,” that is, the minerals without which life in our high tech, sophisticated, modern electronic world would be impossible. Afterwards, one of Luke’s classmates, asked what he had learned, replied, “A lot of stuff comes from stuff that you don’t think comes from stuff.”

At the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM), we have a statutory mandate to facilitate the sustainable production of that “stuff” from the 700 million acres of public mineral estate we manage on behalf of the American people. That includes oil and gas, timber, coal, gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc, to name a few. But it also encompasses lesser known minerals like soda ash.

Soda ash, or sodium carbonate, is an industrial compound necessary to manufacture glass, chemicals, soaps, detergents, pulp, paper, and other consumer products. The United States holds the world’s largest reserves of trona ore — the sedimentary rock containing natural soda ash — and is the leading global producer of soda ash produced from refining this ore.