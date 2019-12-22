Pendley: The reality of the BLM's move west

To the extent that they are even interested in oversight, Congress need only ask and we will appear. That is just what I did on September 10, when I answered every question from the Committee on Natural Resources regarding our move.

The “reality” is that it goes without saying that the D.C. metro area is notorious for political nonsense, bad traffic and a very high cost of living. Conversely, our senior BLM officials stationed in the West will enjoy a lower cost of living, shorter commuting times and closer proximity to the West’s wide-open spaces and recreational pursuits on public lands.

I understand the representatives are disappointed that the BLM is taking some high-paying jobs out of the Washington, D.C. area, but there is the offsetting prospect of placing these high paying, quality jobs in western communities eager for economic development.

I want to assure you that when we complete this move in the spring, the BLM, the West and the American people all will be better for it. We look forward to saying “Howdy” to our new neighbors, not just at our new headquarters in Grand Junction or at our various offices throughout the West, but as a welcomed addition to our community.

William Perry Pendley is the Bureau of Land Management’s deputy director for policy and programs. He was born and raised in Cheyenne and received his law degree from the University of Wyoming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0