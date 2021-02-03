Perkins and Nicolas: Budget challenges top of mind this week

When the Wyoming Legislature kicked off the 66th Legislative Session on January 12, we knew our work was cut out for us. Wyoming faces significant revenue shortfalls, which affect every corner of our state and every sector of our economy. Balancing the budget requires difficult spending cuts and evaluating potential new revenue sources, neither of which will be easy.
Last year, a budget forecast predicted an $877 million deficit for our state’s General Fund – the largest in Wyoming’s history. Through across-the-board budget cuts imposed by Governor Gordon, better-than-expected energy production and prices and increased sales tax revenues, we have reduced the deficit gap to about $178 million for the general operations of government. Unfortunately, on the education front we are still faced with a $600 million dollar deficit in the next biennium.
Through December, the Joint Appropriations Committee met and developed a proposed budget, adopting most of the austerity cuts imposed by the Governor and some additional cost reductions. The budget bill is available on the legislative website for public review and comment. We will present the budget to the respective bodies in early March.
This week the Wyoming Legislature reconvened virtually, again breaking new ground for the state due to the COVID crisis. The state’s finances are front and center as we review standing committee bills reviewed and advanced by the committees over the last two weeks. Many of the bills implement budgetary cuts to reduce state government and services provided to the public so we can live within our means and have a balanced budget.
Our focus is on ensuring spending cuts are made judiciously, and that any new revenues do not slow down our economy or hurt hard-working individuals and families as we continue to climb out from the slowdown caused by the dramatic drop in oil and gas prices, the decline in coal production and the Coronavirus pandemic.
Wyoming’s budget challenges will likely require cuts to school funding. We will work with school districts to ensure those are made fairly and affect classrooms as little as possible. At the same time, the Legislature is considering potential revenue options coupled with cuts to shore up the funding gaps for our public schools.
Energy production and mineral extraction have long been key drivers of our state’s economy. The Biden administration’s ban against oil and gas leases on federal land threatens thousands of jobs across Wyoming and as much as $300 million of dollars of revenue each year. We will fight federal overreach and work to support our energy sector.
“Even as we continue to diversify our economy, energy and minerals are key contributors to our state’s economy,” said Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill. “We will do all we can to help rebuild jobs in our oil and gas industry, which are good for consumers, good communities and good for our state.”
At the same time, these budget challenges reflect our state’s dependence on revenue from traditional oil, gas and mineral production. As difficult as many of the decisions before the Legislature are, we hope they will create a conversation statewide about the need to diversify our revenue sources or reduce spending on government-provided services.
Across Wyoming, many residents are still out of work because of the pandemic. We are encouraged by the latest employment figures, which show unemployment in December fell to 4.8%, down from a high of 9.6% last April. The Legislature will work with Governor Gordon to ensure federal CARES Act funding reaches those in need, and we will continue to partner with the private sector to create a sustainable, lasting recovery.
As families across Wyoming work hard to balance their checkbooks and stretch their budgets further, we believe our government should too. Our state’s financial challenges are significant. We can’t cut our way out of them, and we can’t tax our way out of them either. It will take a combination of fiscal accountability, revenue growth and pro-growth policies to balance our budget. The Wyoming Legislature is committed to those principles and will continue to fight for the people of Wyoming.
Drew Perkins (SD29) is the Senate Co-Chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee. Bob Nicholas (HD08) is the House Co-Chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee.