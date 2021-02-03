Perkins and Nicolas: Budget challenges top of mind this week

Our focus is on ensuring spending cuts are made judiciously, and that any new revenues do not slow down our economy or hurt hard-working individuals and families as we continue to climb out from the slowdown caused by the dramatic drop in oil and gas prices, the decline in coal production and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wyoming’s budget challenges will likely require cuts to school funding. We will work with school districts to ensure those are made fairly and affect classrooms as little as possible. At the same time, the Legislature is considering potential revenue options coupled with cuts to shore up the funding gaps for our public schools.

Energy production and mineral extraction have long been key drivers of our state’s economy. The Biden administration’s ban against oil and gas leases on federal land threatens thousands of jobs across Wyoming and as much as $300 million of dollars of revenue each year. We will fight federal overreach and work to support our energy sector.

“Even as we continue to diversify our economy, energy and minerals are key contributors to our state’s economy,” said Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill. “We will do all we can to help rebuild jobs in our oil and gas industry, which are good for consumers, good communities and good for our state.”