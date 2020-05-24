Perkins, Harshman: ‘First Things First’: Keeping citizens safe, communities running and businesses afloat

While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought some of the hardest moments in Wyoming’s history, it has also brought out the very best from her people. We’ve seen neighbors making grocery runs for the elderly. Businesses, hard hit themselves by the crisis, donating services and supplies to those in need. Teachers adapting quickly to educate their students in new virtual classrooms. And healthcare professionals rising to meet an unprecedented challenge to keep our citizens safe.
It was with this determination, resourcefulness and generosity of spirit in mind that the 65th Wyoming State Legislature convened for a special session last week. For the first time in Wyoming’s history, the House of Representatives and Senate met remotely, utilizing technology to enable lawmakers to conduct business from the safety of their homes. We resolved to act quickly and decisively within the legislative process. The entire session was broadcast online and thousands of citizens participated. We appreciate the dedicated media who reported from within the State Capitol.
The House and Senate introduced, debated, amended and ultimately passed three bills to provide critical relief and support to Wyoming communities, hospitals, renters, workers and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Since mid-March, House and Senate leadership have worked with Governor Mark Gordon and his administration, the Legislative Service Office and other key stakeholders to craft these essential measures and allocate critical funding.
We entered this special session with a ‘first things first’ approach. While there are many COVID-19 related issues we as a legislature need to tackle in the months and years to come, directing essential aid to our frontline healthcare workers and hospitals, communities and small businesses required our immediate attention.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act directed $1.25 billion in emergency federal funding to Wyoming to respond to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the special session, the legislature appropriated $465 million of these funds to Wyoming communities, healthcare providers and hospitals, small businesses and state agencies providing critical services. Nearly 75 percent of this appropriation will go to the private sector. More of these federal dollars will be appropriated in steps with an additional $400 million appropriated by July 15, 2020, and any remaining funds by September 15, 2020.
The first bill, Senate 1001, Emergency appropriation-COVID 19 funds appropriates funding to cities, towns, counties, hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers, agencies and small businesses across Wyoming. It authorizes funding to address food insecurity, expand mental health support and cover both operating expenses and capital construction costs to improve and expand the state’s health care delivery system and infrastructure. This legislation gives our healthcare providers and local leaders the resources and authority they need to keep our citizens safe and protected.
Senate File 1002, Emergency powers-COVID-19, provides relief to workers and employers as well as renters and landlords. It modifies workers compensation programs while ensuring employers are not unfairly penalized for temporary layoffs of workers caused by the pandemic. It also establishes a housing assistance program to help Wyoming citizens struggling to make ends meet stay in their homes. Under this program, a landlord providing a home to a tenant unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 can apply for benefits. Another option provides rent, security deposits and mortgage payments to those adversely impacted by the pandemic.
The third bill was House Bill 1004, Business relief emergency expenses and programs. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Wyoming businesses of all sizes. To help ensure they can keep their doors open and employees working, the legislature appropriated more than $300 million in grant funding for Wyoming businesses.
House Bill 1004 creates three programs to provide financial relief to Wyoming businesses, all of which will be administered by the Wyoming Business Council. The Wyoming Business Interruption Stipend Program will reimburse eligible businesses with 50 or less full-time employees for the costs of business interruptions caused by required closures. The program provides each eligible business with a stipend plus an additional amount based on the number of employees, capped at $50,000. The second program, the Coronavirus Business Relief Stipend Program, is available to eligible Wyoming businesses with 100 employees or less. Stipends are limited to $300,000 per eligible business and can only be spent on expenditures related to business interruption and recovery. The third program, the Coronavirus Mitigation Stipend Program, reimburses eligible businesses for COVID-related expenses including sanitation products and safety equipment.
We recognize many businesses have questions regarding this relief program including how to know if they are eligible, which program to apply for and how to apply. In the coming days, the Wyoming Business Council will be releasing additional information on the program. To receive the latest information, sign up for updates at tinyurl.com/wbcpress.
This first special session was purposefully narrow in scope so legislators could focus their attention on the issues that required the most immediate action – keeping people safe and healthy, communities running and businesses afloat. As we look towards a second special session, every House and Senate committee will be examining a multitude of important COVID-19 related issues. This pandemic has impacted nearly every industry and aspect of everyday life and the legislature will be working diligently to get our economy back on track while keeping our citizens safe.
Over the next six weeks, the legislature’s committees will be examining a wide range of COVID-19 related issues – from supply chain challenges for ag producers and loan repayments for hospitals to expanding broadband access. After the committees have had the opportunity to consider the many issues before them, collaborate with stakeholders and take public comment, they will each bring forward bills for consideration by the full legislature.
There is no question the road to recovery here in Wyoming will be long and hard. We are all eager to get Wyoming back to work while recognizing the threat this virus poses to our most vulnerable citizens.
No one could have predicted these events. The key now is how we respond. How we respond will determine the outcome and shape our state’s future. We appreciate the work going on in Wyoming to get back on our feet. We’ve only scratched the surface in tackling the many challenges COVID-19 has brought to our state, but we are committed to doing so in a cooperative, transparent and responsive manner. Let’s all look out for each other, grant each other some grace and keep our precious state in your daily prayers.
Senator Drew Perkins (SD-29) serves as President of the Wyoming Senate. Representative Steve Harshman (HD-37) is Speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives.
