Perkins, Harshman: ‘First Things First’: Keeping citizens safe, communities running and businesses afloat

We recognize many businesses have questions regarding this relief program including how to know if they are eligible, which program to apply for and how to apply. In the coming days, the Wyoming Business Council will be releasing additional information on the program. To receive the latest information, sign up for updates at tinyurl.com/wbcpress.

This first special session was purposefully narrow in scope so legislators could focus their attention on the issues that required the most immediate action – keeping people safe and healthy, communities running and businesses afloat. As we look towards a second special session, every House and Senate committee will be examining a multitude of important COVID-19 related issues. This pandemic has impacted nearly every industry and aspect of everyday life and the legislature will be working diligently to get our economy back on track while keeping our citizens safe.

Over the next six weeks, the legislature’s committees will be examining a wide range of COVID-19 related issues – from supply chain challenges for ag producers and loan repayments for hospitals to expanding broadband access. After the committees have had the opportunity to consider the many issues before them, collaborate with stakeholders and take public comment, they will each bring forward bills for consideration by the full legislature.