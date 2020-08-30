Phillips: Connections are proven protective factor against suicide

It is possible to remain socially connected while practicing physical distancing during this time of COVID-19. Make it a point to call a family member or friend and make an emotional connection each day. Use electronic means (Zoom, FaceTime) to connect. Showing sincere interest in another person’s life can build stronger relationships, and listening to others’ issues can help shed new light and perspective on our own challenges.

While we do not definitively know how this pandemic might impact the U.S., we do know that the number of suicides has increased over the past months, as have calls to the Help Lines. Risk factors for suicide include isolation, financial strain, increased substance use and physical health issues – all factors experienced by our society and exacerbated during this crisis. We want our community to know there are actions that can help. Effective programs and services exist and assistance is available.

Know someone who may need help? Reach out. Direct them to a Crisis Line or to a Behavioral Health provider. In case of emergency, call 911. We all have a role to play in suicide prevention, not only during the month of September, but all year long.

Michael Phillips is CEO of the Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0