Phillips: It’s time to change the policy on prescribing opioids

Drug addiction and abuse is a scourge that has battered Wyoming and the rest of the United States for far too long. There are countless ways we can move the needle in the right direction, but an immediate, easy step that could have widespread impact could simply be a change to current policy on how opioids are prescribed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain currently encourages clinicians to prescribe a Schedule II long-acting opioid for the first attempt at pain intervention.
While policy makers initially intended to improve communication between clinicians and patients, the current Guideline does nothing of the sort. Rather, it limits doctors’ options and puts patients into a one-size-fits-all box that carries all kinds of additional risks.
Instead, clinicians should be afforded a full range of options, such as prescribing Schedule III alternatives for first time pain intervention. An update to the current Guideline as quickly as possible could help empower doctors and better serve patients, all while stemming the tide of addictions and overdoses.
The addiction crisis in Wyoming is pretty dire, as nearly 70% of opioid-involved deaths were related to prescribed opioids, according to recent data from the National Institutes for Health. And clinicians prescribed 57.1 out of every 100 Wyomingites an opioid prescription, a significantly higher figure than the national average.
The effects of the opioid crisis reach far beyond the individuals suffering from addiction and overdose. These tragic events exponentially harm those around them, like their families, and even spread into our communities at large.
Another obstacle to adequate health care is stigma. Stigma can prevent patients from seeking proper care for chronic pain and other conditions, which is far too often fueled by the prospect of succumbing to addiction and abuse. Allowing patients to seek alternative treatments and therapies helps peel back barriers to create individualized care and embolden clinician-patient relationships.
Essentially, treating chronic pain requires a holistic approach that takes into account every one of the patients’ individual needs. If a clinicians believes a patient seeking treatment for chronic pain might be at a high risk for addiction, they should be allowed to pursue alternative therapies.
Luckily there are already a series of well thought out recommendations for improving the CDC’s Guideline for Prescribing Opioids and Chronic Pain, as outlined in the 2019 Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force Report from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Updating the CDC’s current Guideline as soon as possible is the right move. It would have a tremendous impact on slowing addictions and combating the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic. Communities in Wyoming and elsewhere cannot wait any longer.
Michael Phillips is CEO of the Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper.
