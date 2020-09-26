Phillips: It’s time to change the policy on prescribing opioids

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drug addiction and abuse is a scourge that has battered Wyoming and the rest of the United States for far too long. There are countless ways we can move the needle in the right direction, but an immediate, easy step that could have widespread impact could simply be a change to current policy on how opioids are prescribed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain currently encourages clinicians to prescribe a Schedule II long-acting opioid for the first attempt at pain intervention.

While policy makers initially intended to improve communication between clinicians and patients, the current Guideline does nothing of the sort. Rather, it limits doctors’ options and puts patients into a one-size-fits-all box that carries all kinds of additional risks.

Instead, clinicians should be afforded a full range of options, such as prescribing Schedule III alternatives for first time pain intervention. An update to the current Guideline as quickly as possible could help empower doctors and better serve patients, all while stemming the tide of addictions and overdoses.