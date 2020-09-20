Pillmore, Fladager: An unlikely source of bighorn mortality

It is only through snails that bighorns can get the native lungworm, as the parasite does not pass directly from animal to animal (except in cases where pregnant ewes transmit infective larvae to the fetus). The snails, however, only become lungworm carriers via bighorn sheep droppings containing larvae.

The snail host is necessary to lungworm development, as it is in the snail that the larvae go through the requisite growth stages to become capable of infecting bighorns.

The bighorns, in turn, eat the often very small snails while grazing. The infective larvae enter the animal’s bloodstream, make their way into the animal’s lungs and so the cycle continues.

While lungworm itself doesn’t directly kill bighorns, the debilitating effects can weaken an animal, making it more susceptible to pathogens, predators and other stresses such as heavy snowstorms. As a herd increases in size, and if the conditions are right, infections also increase, which can lead to a major die-off.

Lungworm larvae are capable of remaining viable in the environment for long periods, mostly in sheep droppings. The lungworm can remain in the snail host for many years as well.