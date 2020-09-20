Pillmore, Fladager: An unlikely source of bighorn mortality

Wyoming is home to one of the largest bighorn sheep populations in the country, and has a unique responsibility with these iconic animals.
There currently are an estimated 5,500-6,000 bighorns in the state, down from highs of some 7,000 in the early 1990s. The Whiskey Mountain herd near Dubois, the Jackson herd and the Absarokas herd saw significant die-offs in separate incidents since 1991, according to a recent report to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.
One of the more challenging aspects for game managers relates to disease and parasites, not only transmission between domestic and wild sheep, but also within the bighorn herds themselves.
The complex relationships involving microelements in the environment have historically been given less attention in game management than the larger concepts, such as range conditions and animal numbers.
The importance of microelements, however, cannot be overstated. They can determine the viability of a bighorn herd and can also be a key factor in periodic die-offs.
One significant element related to bighorn sheep is the prevalence of native lungworm (significantly two species of protostrongylus, P. stilesi and P. rushi), through a complex interaction involving land snails.
In a relationship developed over millennia, the snails have become an essential link in the transmission of lungworms to bighorns.
It is only through snails that bighorns can get the native lungworm, as the parasite does not pass directly from animal to animal (except in cases where pregnant ewes transmit infective larvae to the fetus). The snails, however, only become lungworm carriers via bighorn sheep droppings containing larvae.
The snail host is necessary to lungworm development, as it is in the snail that the larvae go through the requisite growth stages to become capable of infecting bighorns.
The bighorns, in turn, eat the often very small snails while grazing. The infective larvae enter the animal’s bloodstream, make their way into the animal’s lungs and so the cycle continues.
While lungworm itself doesn’t directly kill bighorns, the debilitating effects can weaken an animal, making it more susceptible to pathogens, predators and other stresses such as heavy snowstorms. As a herd increases in size, and if the conditions are right, infections also increase, which can lead to a major die-off.
Lungworm larvae are capable of remaining viable in the environment for long periods, mostly in sheep droppings. The lungworm can remain in the snail host for many years as well.
It has also been observed that wet years provide more opportunities for lungworm transmission than dry years. This is because moisture, in all its forms, is related to increases, or decreases, of the snail population.
These, and other factors — such as snails being hermaphrodites, which means if even one infected snail survives it can start a new colony — makes eradication essentially impossible. Even so, the ability to control localized infected snail ‘hot spots’ could be an effective management tool.
While maintaining the health and viability of bighorn herds is the primary goal of game managers, another important component is the interaction between domestic and wild sheep. The concern (and sometimes point of contention) centers on the spread of disease between bighorns and domestic sheep.
While bighorns were not disease-free prior to the introduction of domestic sheep, the native lungworm in bighorns has not been known to infect their domestic cousins. However, the opposite cannot be said. There are lungworm species in domestic sheep that can infect bighorns; however, unlike domestic sheep herds that can be treated for parasites, treating ranging bighorn herds is not a viable option. In addition, there are disease strains to which domestic sheep are resistant, and so go untreated, but to which bighorns are susceptible.
A suggested method to control domestic/wild sheep interactions has been to establish buffer zones to restrict contact with domestic sheep on private lands within bighorn habitat.
Also, game managers limit the spread of potential disease by controlling bighorn population numbers; and, in rare cases, have used special hunt areas to reduce bighorn/domestic sheep contact, such as what was done this year in Hot Springs County’s Owl Creek drainage.
In summary, the interconnected web of life is an important concept for people to understand. As it relates to wildlife, the balanced inclusion of microelements, such as lungworm, in relation to macro-elements, such as animal counts, can help game managers in eliminating some of the assumed causes of bighorn illness and mortality, and allow them to focus on the real causes.
Richard “Dick” E. Pillmore, BA, MA, now retired, finished his career as a wildlife research biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Greg Fladager has a degree in Technical Journalism and is a former Casper Journal reporter.
