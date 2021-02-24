Pitts: Black history is America’s history. It will not be erased — no matter how hard America tries

And then there’s the two-years-and-counting temper tantrum over The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project and its adoption into educational curriculum. For every good-faith caveat over some point of factuality, it has spawned two spurious objections over reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones’ temerity in positing slavery as central to the American experiment. The 45th president was even inspired — in the midst of a pandemic, no less — to attempt a rebuttal, “The 1776 Project.”

Meantime, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin remain dead at this hour. As does 23-year-old Elijah McClain. He died in 2019 after Aurora, Colorado, police restrained him with a chokehold. Paramedics administered the sedative ketamine, and the young African-American man went into cardiac arrest. This week, an independent investigation found that police had no legal basis for stopping him as he was walking home, and that the ketamine dosage he received was based on a “grossly inaccurate” estimate of his size.

Sit with that for a moment. The paramedics were looking right at him, 5’7”, 140 pounds, and yet, somehow thought he was bigger by 50 pounds than he was. Ask yourself: What preconceptions and unchallenged, unacknowledged biases fed in to that fatal miscalculation?