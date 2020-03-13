Pitts: Coronavirus in the age of 'truthiness'

There’s an old song by The O’Jays that seems especially apropos to this moment. The refrain goes: “Those lies done caught up with you this time.”

The song was about a faithless lover getting her comeuppance. But it also works as a verdict on so-called conservatives in an age of looming pandemic.

At this writing, there have been, according to a New York Times database, 747 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 — caused by the novel coronavirus — in the United States; 26 of the afflicted have died. Meantime, the stock market has dropped like a boulder from a cliff, colleges are canceling classes, sports leagues are preparing to play in empty arenas. Internationally, 114,000 people have been stricken. All of Italy is on lockdown, Spain has shuttered every nursery school, high school and university in and around Madrid and a St. Patrick’s Day parade has been called off — in Dublin.

Those are the grim facts. But the view from inside the facts-resistant bubble that passes for conservatism these days is quite different.