Pitts: For some of us, apparently, suicide is the better option

That’s how you wind up with the nationwide spectacle of recent days: people, mostly white, some carrying guns, some wearing MAGA hats, some waving Confederate flags and anti-Semitic signs, blocking traffic, honking horns, yowling at the sheer gall of government to try to keep them alive in a deadly pandemic. One man told a news camera that stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of infection were a hardship because they kept him from buying grass seed. A woman pointed to her graying roots.

Nobody knows the trouble they’ve seen. Except maybe Trump. He tweeted at them to “LIBERATE” Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota, states that are not, in fact, under foreign occupation, but governed by duly elected leaders who take the pandemic too seriously for the far right. Again: the tyranny of democracy.

So an actual president of the United States is actually calling for insurrection. Meantime, some of us would rather risk death than accede to a government that denies their God-given rights to seed their lawns and dye their hair. If they endangered only themselves, one might be tempted to let them have at it. But any governor who caves in to this truculent minority over the advice of medical professionals, endangers all 330 million of us.