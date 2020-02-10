Pitts: GOP playing the game by different rules

Especially given that GOP senators — and who, by this point, can deny that the “G” stands for gutless? — voted Wednesday to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial. With the singular, courageous exception of Mitt Romney, they chose to turn a blind eye to his use of public funds to extort political favors from a vulnerable ally.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Worse, a number of them even admitted that he did what he was accused of doing, rationalizing that he has learned his lesson now and won’t ever, ever do it again. As if the Constitution allows for mulligans and oopsies. As if Trump has ever shown the slightest ability to learn anything. No, the man will be emboldened by this — not chastened.

That said, the GOP’s false piety is hardly the only — or even the most — alarming thing about this incident. Remember, this isn’t the first time they’ve made up their own rules. No, from voter-suppression schemes to the theft of a Supreme Court seat to a campaign of obstruction against President Obama, this party — desperate and increasingly out of step with the nation it purports to represent — has cheated in plain sight for years.

You have three options when someone else is playing the game by different rules: