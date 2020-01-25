Pitts: Hell was a place called Auschwitz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

And even among those of us who don’t deny the Holocaust, there is, isn’t there, a sense that here is something aberrant, that what happened in places like Auschwitz bespeaks some deviance unique to the Germans and to that era. We are not Germans, we reason. And anyway, we are much more enlightened now.

In its own way, this conceit of distance is just as dangerous as the conceit of denial.

At a restaurant in Warsaw, a few days after the trip to Auschwitz, Engel raised a toast and admonished us in the name of the dead. “Don’t you ever forget me, so long you gon’ live. You tell this story for us, because we not here to tell this story.”

The truth no one ever speaks about the Holocaust is that it was imminently logical. If you accept a premise that some human beings are vermin and trash, viruses and animals, that they are at home in broken, rat-infested places, that they are invaders from “s—thole countries,” then it is a short leap to the imperative to rid yourself of them as quickly and efficiently as possible.

You don’t negotiate with roaches. You don’t waste compassion on bacteria.